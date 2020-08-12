‘Covid-19 will speed up the delivery of smart solutions to meet market needs’

The KYC process is intended to verify identity with proven documentation. However, the consumer needs to be cautious no matter what. They need to ensure KYC is being conducted by their bank and not a phishing site, the connection is secure, and not share any sensitive information other than the required documents needed for verification. We are cognizant of the fact that bank transactions require a high level of security and transparency, and Wibmo Video KYC offers exactly this. Video interaction is encrypted end-to-end to protect customer privacy and data.