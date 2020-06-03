'Digital payments saw monumental revolution in the wake of covid-19'

Achieving this balance means raising awareness about the choices we have. This includes how we choose to pay—by using cash, touching a PoS (point of sale) machine when using a card, or going contactless with a card or mobile device. As many countries imposed lockdowns, the majority of consumers turned to digital payments for necessary purchases. This crisis has changed the payments landscape and the industry has a critical role to play in the covid-19 containment efforts. According to a recent consumer survey, the usage of digital payments among Indian consumers in the current scenario was the highest around the globe, at 75%. Further, around 78% Indians said that they will adopt digital payments more actively over the next six to nine months.