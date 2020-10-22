‘Gold to see volatility, but long-term trend is bullish’

The current rally in gold started in July last year, but Somasundaram PR, managing director, India, World Gold Council believes that there is more steam left, especially when compared with how gold performed during the financial crisis of 2008. “Gold more than doubled from $900 in early 2008, and three years down the line, we saw it peaking at $1,900. It took three years to double, and compared with that, we have seen 30% rise since the pandemic set in. Even if we apply dollar inflation to 1980 price of gold, it should be $2,800, while we are right now nowhere close to that. Even if we look at the 2011 price, which was one of the peaks, and apply inflation, prices are still lower. So, these data points tell us that there is still some scope for gold prices to go up in the next few years," he added.