‘Managing investor behaviour is crucial to building long-term customer base’

Post the 2008 financial crisis, we thought valuations all over the world, especially in the US, were mouth-watering. We thought this would be a great time to invest in the US and wanted an investment vehicle to participate in global markets. By 2010-2011, we were opening oversees account for some of our clients, but this model was not scalable, tax-inefficient and time-consuming. We were running a PMS and the laws did not allow us to invest in oversees stocks using this structure. A mutual fund structure would allow us to participate in oversees securities in a tax-efficient and simple manner.