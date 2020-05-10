‘Margin of safety for risk-adjusted return has improved significantly’

Neelesh Surana, CIO at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, talks to Mint about valuations post the covid-19-driven market correction, whether there is a sector rotation opportunity and what may drive India’s eventual recovery from the crisis. He also explains the AMC’s barbell strategy to focus both on sector leaders and companies offering deep value

How attractive are market valuations?

We find market valuations to be reasonably attractive from a long-term point of view considering that the market cap-to-GDP ratio is at 55% currently, the level it was during the global financial crisis. The bond and earnings yield gap are currently the most favourable in a decade. Covid-19 is a one-off event, which would impact FY21 earnings significantly, but FY22 EPS (earnings per share) will revert to mean. In the current context, price- to-book value would be a better measure for valuation and it is at a multi-year low. Even if we assume a 15% cut, price-to-earnings (P-E) is reasonable.

A few factors indicate that the markets are cheap. First, there is a widening gap between valuations of unlisted companies versus listed ones in the same sector. The listed space is relatively cheap as generally markets are myopic and stock prices react disproportionately to short-term events. For example, the recent strategic sale in telecom highlights that valuation was at a significant premium to what was ascribed by the markets. Second, we are seeing an increase in promoter purchases from the market or companies contemplating buybacks. Post the recent rally of about 20% from the lows in March, we will advise a staggered approach over the next few months. Systematic investment plans and systematic transfer plans are the most efficient way of capturing the volatility or downside.

Is there a sector rotation underway from financial services to pharma and consumer goods?

The two sectors that have been hit the most are financials and consumer discretionary. They have already suffered a correction and it is now a bit late to rotate out of them. The fall in stock prices owing to covid-19 has been violent; whereas the “value" is driven more by long-term assumptions, while DCF or discounted cash flow-based valuations have not changed significantly. As the gap between the price and value increases, the overall margin of safety for risk-adjusted returns has now improved a lot. We expect consolidation in stronger businesses. Stronger doesn’t necessarily mean large in size but well-managed companies with a strong franchise that are better placed to face the current challenges.

In the case of pharma, there has been almost a 40% increase in many of the stocks and net asset values (NAVs) of pharma funds are up 20-25%. We would expect the sector to consolidate now.

Overall, going forward, based on recent sharp moves, we don’t see significant sector rotation as a significant part of it has already been done.

Post the pandemic, are there changes that will last? What will be the effect on businesses?

Every crisis leads to some structural changes. A few trends could be increased sourcing away from China for manufacturing goods, strengthening healthcare infrastructure and increase in digitization and adoption of technology.

Increase in wages in China and trade skirmish experience owing to the ongoing pandemic. Countries like India have an opportunity to capitalize, particularly with low tax rates and abundance of skilled labour. Then there is the possibility of strengthening of the country’s medical infrastructure and capacity. Other changes are related to consumer behaviour on high-ticket items, and related to digitization. More digitization and work from home is an important behavioural trend that may persist.

What will be the drivers of an eventual recovery?

The virus is going to dictate the timetable of normalcy and, thus, estimates are highly contingent upon duration and intensity of the pandemic and related shutdowns. We believe that policy response, low oil prices and lower interest rates will help recovery.

It’s important to note that prior to the covid-19 crisis, the Indian economy was already in a downtrend and on the way to recovery. The GDP growth, corporate profit and return on equity were all close to 15-year lows pre-crisis. Given that the base was already low, the room to go down is limited post the crisis. We have seen an acceleration in policy easing and fiscal loosening across economies. In addition to the monetary stimuli by central banks across the world, governments are providing massive support to their economies.

In India, the Reserve Bank of India has delivered a strong stimulus through three key measures: liquidity, interest rate cut and moratorium. The interest rate remains an important lever for recovery as it will help improve demand in rate-sensitive sectors (post lockdown) and improve cash flows. P-E multiples are also a function of interest rates.

Finally, the crash in oil prices is a boon for India. At current levels, the gain to the system is about 1.3% of GDP which can be shared between the government and consumers. We have already seen the government pocketing large gains via hike in taxes.

Within market segments, what is your portfolio strategy?

We believe that post the crisis, quality large companies will become stronger. We have been following a two-pronged approach—a sort of barbell strategy. Our first priority is to buy high-quality sector leaders, which have now corrected, particularly in consumer-facing businesses. But we are also participating in “deep-in-value" businesses. The second bucket was attractive even before the crisis and includes companies like government entities, utilities and energy. Overall, we are getting value across sectors.

