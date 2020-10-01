We would like to take the industry to ₹100 trillion and to reach that, we need to increase the number of investors and distributors fivefold. With 5G coming in, we believe that the digital stack will improve, and the India stack will improve along with it. We will use digital to widen the reach and the investors will come from tier III, tier IV, tier V and tier VI cities. We have not added much beyond 30 (cities), which is around 16-17% of the total AUM. We believe that we should take it up to at least around 40%. We will use the banking network much more with payment and small finance banks coming in.