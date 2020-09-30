‘NPS subscribers will soon get same-day NAV option’

These are part of the PFRDA Amendment Bill which is at the last stage of consideration. The monsoon session was curtailed by 6-7 days, so the bill could not be passed. We are expecting it to be introduced in the winter session. Once it is approved by Parliament, then only we will know what shape this takes and we will proceed accordingly. So far as flexible annuity is concerned, Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has brought in some changes in 2019. They are saying pension funds, meaning insurance companies managing superannuation funds, can manage annuities. I have talked to a couple of insurance companies who are thinking of launching new products. We are also very curious to see what kind of products are coming. In fixed annuities, downside risk is protected. But normally, if you are locked in at a very low interest rate, people don’t tend to like it. We will be talking to some of the annuity service providers in a day or two about this.