'Salaried taxpayers need a WFH income tax deduction for the FY 2020-21'

In this moment of crisis, the government needs to consider some relief for its honest salaried taxpayers. A salaried taxpayer runs on a tight budget and a drop in income in one month means that their standard of living and mental peace will be deeply impacted. Only appreciation certificates won’t be enough, the centre needs an outlay to allow deductions from income related to expenses for work from home. The easiest way to do this would be to consider around ₹20,000 worth of deduction for the FY 2020-21 towards work from home expenses for all salaried taxpayers. Additionally, all white collar workers must be allowed ₹500-800 towards telephone bills and around ₹800-1000 towards broadband expenses. Not all employers allow this reimbursement and therefore offering a deduction would serve the purpose of all salaried taxpayers. Those who have lost jobs must be allowed to receive back tax payments made by them in FY 2019-20 as a loan at a low interest rate. This data set can be corroborated from EPFO records. This loan may then be allowed to be paid back over a 5 year period. Taxpayers who will be filing tax returns for FY 2019-20 but have lost their jobs in FY 2020-21 must be allowed an interest free moratorium for unpaid tax dues of FY 2019-20 until they are back on the rolls, this can again be validated through EPF contributions.