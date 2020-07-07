‘Sustainable growth while managing the risks associated with digital is key'

It’s clear that digital payments have evolved from a nice-to-have capability to an essential service. We have witnessed a big shift in how consumers are handling payments during covid-19. The sector is attracting a new demographic, which we call the “silver-tech" generation. This older generation views cash as a germ risk and hence prefers digital. It is critical that the risk behind payments is managed for them. We anticipate this trend to continue. Digital payments are expected to become a part of our lives, a way of living if you can call it that.