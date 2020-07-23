Valuations look at two aspects—price and earnings. While we all know the price, the reality is that the covid-19 situation has made short-term earnings estimates uncertain. The fall in output has made most traditional valuation models incompatible, and, hence, we have been advising investors to look at longer-term valuations rather than near-term earnings-based forecast models. In any case, long-term returns will depend on long-term earnings prospects and we do not believe there is any change in those assumptions despite the significant covid-19 shock. As the economy opens up and economic activity returns to normal, we believe that equities will continue to offer long-term opportunities.