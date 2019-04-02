Regulatory reforms have put pressure on costs and pushed insurers to improve underwriting. This, along with technological advancement, makes data analytics important. Bill Madison, chief executive officer, insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a US-based data analytics and risk solutions firm that also runs data repository for insurers in India, spoke to Mint about the journey of data repository services globally and in India. Edited excerpts:

You have been in India for over seven years now and have been working with the insurance industry on creating a risk repository that captures customer data for better underwriting, claims settlement and buying experience. How has the journey been so far? Is it in line with what you experienced in the global markets?

The need for data repository emanates from education. We started out with the motor insurance market where we captured customer data from each insurer which was open to sharing with other insurers. This journey started almost 30 years ago and the value proposition behind creating such a repository was the fact that the market in the US was moving from more inspection type service to a more streamlined automated process. So one of the problems at that time was understanding consumer claim experience and thus was born the concept of a contributory asset or data repository called Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange (C.L.U.E.).

Today we have about 14 data repositories across the globe. We have 14 more repositories that are under development right now and we have three initiatives taking place in India. These are for creating data repositories for life, motor and health insurers.

It takes time to create a central repository where data can be shared in an open form. Sharing data for the good of the industry with their competitors is difficult for many companies to understand. They need to understand the value and how it might impact their business—preventing fraud, impacting loss ratios and improving risk within their book of business. We have been on this journey in India for almost eight years now and are now beginning to see very significant traction and interest from the life market both on policy and claim information. But what I suspect will be very active in the next 12 months or so will be the motor market because the value proposition is very clear, the value of claims history at the underwriting stage will help the industry improve its “own damage" price by a conservative 5-7%. In addition to that, elimination of frauds and abuses at underwriting and claims through data and analytics can help the industry improve its overall loss ratio by 5%.

Given that even now not all insurance companies are on board, do you think a repository is easier to create when there is a regulatory push?

This process of participation is a journey and there are early adopters who start the initiative. Other insurers would join as they start seeing value being created for participants. Over time, the bad risks tend to migrate towards non-participating insurers and this would also create a momentum for these insurers to participate.

In our experience, a voluntary participation based on an understanding of value creates a more robust participation and a tendency of upward spiral of quality of the database. Any mandated push may ensure that everyone participates but not with the same objective, resulting in a decline in the quality of the database over a period of time.

How can data analytics help in risk-based pricing? Globally, how has data analytics helped in pricing and what scope do you see in India for the same?

Globally, data analytics plays a huge role in underwriting. When we get the data out there in the market, insurers get to know how customers buy policies and their experiences. The data also captures their interaction with the insurance company through the life of the insurance policy, claims they have made and why they leave policies if they so decide. We collect what is called the performance data and that helps insurers understand the risk better and predict if a certain consumer is more likely to file a future claim.

In case of motor insurance, we found that if there is a gap in coverage, the customer is more likely to file a claim if she decides to buy insurance again. In fact, it is now an established fact even in the UK market and is a critical factor when pricing products. Data analytics definitely plays an important role not just for underwriting but also for pricing to be more efficient. In India, data analytics would help the insurers in rating a risk better or in managing persistency in life insurance. Similarly, predictive analytics would help a motor insurer to triage claims by identifying those that have a higher likelihood of fraud or abuse and send those for investigation, while paying a genuine claim faster.

Life insurance can’t deny a claim after three years so there is a lot of focus on eliminating fraud. Do you think regulatory shift or even adoption of technology is making the idea of a central repository attractive?

I think the word fraud is very limiting because it impacts only a small portion of the market. I think it’s the understanding of insurance and risk that has necessitated some sort of a data repository. Across the globe, the companies are focussed on making on-boarding simpler for consumers. So whether you look at regulatory shift, better understanding of risk or consumer experience, the heart of it is data analytics that is enabled by a data repository.

How does repository help in expanding the market? Do all the insurance companies in the US share data with you?

In the US, approximately 50% of households don’t have life insurance coverage and the process to issue a policy can take up to 40 days as underwriting involves time-consuming inspections and medical tests. As a result, nearly 30% of the customers drop out but with our database we are able to cut the underwriting time to a matter of seconds. We are using credit history, public record footprint and driving data of customers to develop a score that predicts mortality and we expect a huge transformation in sales.

In the motor market, we have 99% contribution. This didn’t happen overnight; it took us nearly seven years but now insurers are starting to get on board swiftly. So yes I do think data repository instils confidence.

How can a repository of data help customers directly in terms of claims resolution or addressing customer grievances?

I think the worst experience you can give a consumer is to underwrite the risk at the time of claim. It’s not a consumer friendly process. What I mean by this is that it’s important to know your customers and their risks before the claim process.

In some cases, insurers don’t ask for information upfront as a practice. Instead, they go back to policyholders at the time of claim and tell them I will pay your claim, but I need to add the things you should have had on your policy and as a result you owe me more money for your premium. It’s not a pleasant experience for the policyholder and other policyholders also end up paying more to offset large claims from individuals who should have been paying more from the start.







