₹1 crore gone in credit card fraud run by bank insiders—don’t be the next target

A sophisticated credit card scam has rocked Kolkata and this time, the fraud didn’t come from some shadowy cybercriminal overseas. It came from inside the bank.

Police have busted a racket led by Nafisa Ali, a former bank employee, who, along with a few accomplices, is suspected of siphoning off nearly ₹1 crore from unsuspecting customers, reported TOI.

Their strategy? Brutally simple and disturbingly effective.

The group has been making phone calls to bank clients while posing as legitimate representatives for the last six months. They sounded completely credible because they had real client information, and the insider knowledge of bank processes to sound very genuine. Victims were convinced to provide credit card information. That was all it took, and sometimes within minutes, the gang used this information to hit the credit limit, and make illegitimate transactions.

After the fraud was detected, the bank started looking through call logs and transaction patterns, which eventually helped connect them to the person who committed the fraud. As it turns out, this was not some random phishing scam. This was a well planned effort by someone who knew the system.

So what does this mean for the rest of us?

Here's how to not be the next victim Let’s break it down:

1. No real bank asks for OTP, CVV, or PIN over the phone: If someone does, even if they sound polite and convincing—hang up. Then call your bank using the official number on your credit card or their website.

2. Fraudsters rely on urgency: Common red flags might include “Your card will be blocked” or somewhere else, "Congrats, you've won some cashback, just confirm your OTP". Banks don't pressure or intimidate you into giving them information.

3. Check your SMS and email alerts religiously: Do you have a transaction alert that you don't recognize? Don't ignore it and report it immediately. An insignificant, unrecognizable alert could be the start of something significant.

4. Use credit cards with low limits for online purchases: Many banks allow you to create a new virtual or secondary card with a set limit, and in doing so, any unauthorized access would have limited upset.

5. Keep your mobile device locked and secure: Do not store card information on public computers, use antivirus software, and avoid potentially shady apps. A lot of scams start with hacked phones.

6. Report scams fast—speed matters: After you contact the bank's fraud helpline, report the scam through the Cybercrime portal. The longer you wait increases your chances of losing money.

This scam hit people who never imagined they'd fall for one because it didn’t look like a scam. It looked like their bank calling. Trust is what made the fraud work. And awareness is what will stop the next one. Stay alert. Stay sceptical. And remember when it comes to money, caution isn't paranoia. It's protection.

