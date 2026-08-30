₹1 crore home loan for 20 years: Check how higher interest rates can add ₹46 lakh to your interest cost

A 1 crore home loan for 20 years can cost significantly more as interest rates rise. Here is a simple comparison of EMI, total interest and repayment at rates from 7% to 10%. Before locking in on any home loan offers it is wise to carry out proper due diligence. 

Shivam Shukla
Published30 Aug 2026, 08:35 AM IST
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A borrower should review home loan costs carefully, as rising interest rates can significantly increase the EMI and total repayment on a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore loan over 20 years.
A borrower should review home loan costs carefully, as rising interest rates can significantly increase the EMI and total repayment on a ₹1 crore loan over 20 years.

Are you a borrower aiming to avail a fresh home loan of 1 crore or more? Then it becomes vital for you to clearly understand the implications of interest rates, processing fees, total repayment tenure, and other factors. This is because these factors, taken together, can make a substantial difference to the monthly EMIs and, eventually, the total cost of the home loan.

Now, for a fresh home loan of more than 1 crore over 20 years, even minor changes or amendments in the applicable interest rates can translate into several lakhs of additional interest. A difference of just a few percentage points can meaningfully alter the eventual interest costs. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing this aspect in detail.

This also brings into focus the importance of an individual’s credit profile, current credit score, recent default history, creditworthiness, and overall repayment history. All of these factors play a vital role in the eventual clearance of the loan, its tenure and the flexibility offered by prominent lenders across the nation.

Also Read | Done paying your home loan EMIs? Here is what you should do next

Furthermore, based on the interest rate ranges provided for home loans above 75 lakh by prominent public sector banks, by Paisabazaar.com the rates currently start from the primary range of 7.00% and go up to 10.75% depending on the lending institution and applicable borrowers' profile.

Home loan interest rates offered by Public Sector Banks

Name of Lender

Interest Rate for Home Loans Above 75 Lakh

Bank of Baroda

7.20%–9.25%

Bank of India

7.10%–10.25%

Bank of Maharashtra

7.00%–9.90%

Canara Bank*

7.15%–9.90%

Central Bank of India

7.00%–9.15%

Indian Bank

7.15%–9.55%

Indian Overseas Bank

7.20% onwards

Punjab and Sind Bank

7.35%–10.75%

Punjab National Bank

7.25%–9.20%

State Bank of India

7.25%–9.05%

UCO Bank**

7.15%–9.25%

Union Bank of India***

7.15%–9.60%

Rates are as of 26 August 2026, based on the data provided, and may vary depending on the borrower's profile, loan type, and other applicable conditions.

How much will the actual home loan EMI be?

To understand this clearly, let us take a look at one example: Consider a 1 crore home loan for 20 years. At an interest rate of 7%, the monthly EMI is approximately 77,530. Along similar lines, at 8%, the EMI will rise to about 83,644, whereas at 9%, it will rise to approximately 89,973. The complete calculation and details are discussed below:

Interest Rate

Monthly EMI

Total Interest

Total Repayment

7%

77,530

86.07 lakh

1.86 crore

8%

83,644

1.01 crore

2.01 crore

9%

89,973

1.16 crore

2.16 crore

10%

96,501

1.32 crore

2.32 crore

Note: To calculate this data, common calculation tools are used. The eventual EMI might differ on a case-by-case basis, depending on the lending institution's policy and the applicant's credit profile.

Key things to consider before taking a fresh home loan

These calculations clearly highlight that the interest rates have a profound impact on the overall borrowing costs. Even a single percentage point influences the eventual EMI seriously. At 7% interest, the borrower pays about 86 lakh in interest over two decades. Whereas at 10%, the total interest outgo rises to about 1.32 crore.

Therefore, before applying for a fresh home loan of over 1 crore, the borrowers should:

  1. Compare not only the advertised interest rate but also the applicable rate.
  2. Check their credit profile and current credit score.
  3. Ensure they clearly understand the terms and conditions of the home loan.
  4. Check different EMI terms for distinct offers.
  5. Compare offers clearly, and write down the eventual repayment amount.

Also Read | Home loan prepayment or investment: Which is better? Expert guides

Finally, before proceeding with a home loan, it is wise to sit down with a certified financial advisor to plan the repayment properly. This is important because a home loan is a serious financial decision that will impact an individual’s next few decades and shape the trajectory of their life.

Disclaimer: The calculations are indicative and based on the stated loan amount, tenure and interest rates. Actual EMIs, interest costs and repayment amounts may vary based on the lender’s terms, borrower’s credit profile and other applicable charges.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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