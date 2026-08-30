₹1 crore home loan for 20 years: Check how higher interest rates can add ₹46 lakh to your interest cost

Are you a borrower aiming to avail a fresh home loan of ₹1 crore or more? Then it becomes vital for you to clearly understand the implications of interest rates, processing fees, total repayment tenure, and other factors. This is because these factors, taken together, can make a substantial difference to the monthly EMIs and, eventually, the total cost of the home loan.

Now, for a fresh home loan of more than ₹1 crore over 20 years, even minor changes or amendments in the applicable interest rates can translate into several lakhs of additional interest. A difference of just a few percentage points can meaningfully alter the eventual interest costs. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing this aspect in detail.

This also brings into focus the importance of an individual’s credit profile, current credit score, recent default history, creditworthiness, and overall repayment history. All of these factors play a vital role in the eventual clearance of the loan, its tenure and the flexibility offered by prominent lenders across the nation.

Also Read | Done paying your home loan EMIs? Here is what you should do next

Furthermore, based on the interest rate ranges provided for home loans above ₹75 lakh by prominent public sector banks, by Paisabazaar.com the rates currently start from the primary range of 7.00% and go up to 10.75% depending on the lending institution and applicable borrowers' profile.

Home loan interest rates offered by Public Sector Banks

Name of Lender Interest Rate for Home Loans Above ₹75 Lakh Bank of Baroda 7.20%–9.25% Bank of India 7.10%–10.25% Bank of Maharashtra 7.00%–9.90% Canara Bank* 7.15%–9.90% Central Bank of India 7.00%–9.15% Indian Bank 7.15%–9.55% Indian Overseas Bank 7.20% onwards Punjab and Sind Bank 7.35%–10.75% Punjab National Bank 7.25%–9.20% State Bank of India 7.25%–9.05% UCO Bank** 7.15%–9.25% Union Bank of India*** 7.15%–9.60%

Rates are as of 26 August 2026, based on the data provided, and may vary depending on the borrower's profile, loan type, and other applicable conditions.

How much will the actual home loan EMI be? To understand this clearly, let us take a look at one example: Consider a ₹1 crore home loan for 20 years. At an interest rate of 7%, the monthly EMI is approximately ₹77,530. Along similar lines, at 8%, the EMI will rise to about ₹83,644, whereas at 9%, it will rise to approximately ₹89,973. The complete calculation and details are discussed below:

Interest Rate Monthly EMI Total Interest Total Repayment 7% ₹77,530 ₹86.07 lakh ₹1.86 crore 8% ₹83,644 ₹1.01 crore ₹2.01 crore 9% ₹89,973 ₹1.16 crore ₹2.16 crore 10% ₹96,501 ₹1.32 crore ₹2.32 crore

Note: To calculate this data, common calculation tools are used. The eventual EMI might differ on a case-by-case basis, depending on the lending institution's policy and the applicant's credit profile.

Key things to consider before taking a fresh home loan These calculations clearly highlight that the interest rates have a profound impact on the overall borrowing costs. Even a single percentage point influences the eventual EMI seriously. At 7% interest, the borrower pays about ₹86 lakh in interest over two decades. Whereas at 10%, the total interest outgo rises to about ₹1.32 crore.

Therefore, before applying for a fresh home loan of over ₹1 crore, the borrowers should:

Compare not only the advertised interest rate but also the applicable rate. Check their credit profile and current credit score. Ensure they clearly understand the terms and conditions of the home loan. Check different EMI terms for distinct offers. Compare offers clearly, and write down the eventual repayment amount.

Finally, before proceeding with a home loan, it is wise to sit down with a certified financial advisor to plan the repayment properly. This is important because a home loan is a serious financial decision that will impact an individual’s next few decades and shape the trajectory of their life.