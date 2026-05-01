1 crore in 15 years: I asked ChatGPT how to plan my SIP as an Engineer from Bengaluru; Check realistic results from AI

I acted like a Bengaluru-based Development Engineer and asked ChatGPT how much SIP I need to create a corpus of 1 crore in 15 years.
“I am a Bengaluru-based Development Engineer, starting my career with a financial target and building my safety net. How much SIP do I need to create a corpus of 1 crore in 15 years? Give me a realistic plan.”
ChatGPT curated three different ways to reach the ₹1 crore target with a realistic approach, as per salary. It pointed out that equity mutual funds in India have historically delivered around 10–12% annual returns over long periods. Considering the same, each plan comes with its set of pros and cons for a better future.
ChatGPT identified three SIP plans for anyone who is in the early years of their career.
The first approach suggested by AI is the Flat SIP route. To build ₹1 crore in 15 years requires a steady monthly investment of about ₹27,000– ₹30,000. Assuming 10–12% annual returns, this approach is said to be the simplest and most disciplined, with a total investment of roughly ₹48–54 lakh over time.
However, it can be financially draining early in anyone's career, especially in a city like Bengaluru with high living costs. In this case, the biggest con is that the contribution remains fixed regardless of income growth. It works best for anyone who already has a stable and relatively high salary.
The second plan, dubbed to be more practical, is the step-up SIP. In this case, an individual can start with a lower sum, around ₹15,000– ₹18,000 per month, increasing the investment by 10–15% every year as per salary hikes. Over a period of 15 years, this method can help to hit the ₹1 crore while investing slightly less, around ₹40–45 lakh. The biggest pro in this case is the reduced financial pressure in the early years and its realistic alignment with career progression. However, it requires consistency and discipline to increase the SIP annually.
For the third route, ChatGPT pointed out that a ₹1 crore goal may not be sufficient in real terms due to inflation. As per AI, the future value of ₹1 crore could be equivalent to only ₹40–45 lakh today. Hence, one may aim for a more realistic target of ₹2–2.5 crore.
For this, one can either invest a flat ₹55,000– ₹60,000 every month or follow a step-up strategy starting at ₹20,000 and increasing 12–15% yearly. This leads to a contribution of ₹1 lakh+ per month in later years. This inflation-adjusted plan is more demanding but far more meaningful in the long run.
The popular AI platform also added that for long-term goals like 15 years, one should put the majority of their money into equity mutual funds, such as low-cost index funds tracking the Nifty 50, along with a flexi-cap fund. This is suggested because equities have the highest potential to grow your wealth over time.
As one gets closer to the goal (around the last 5–7 years), they may gradually move 10–20% of the portfolio into safer options like debt funds to protect their gains from market volatility.
Instead of trying to time the market or chase the “best” returns, it is advisable to focus on increasing the SIP every year as income and hike. Here, consistency and higher contributions have a bigger impact on securing wealth. Most importantly, one should also stay invested even during market downturns. Remember, short-term crashes are normal and can be beneficial to accumulate more units at lower prices for long-term returns.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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