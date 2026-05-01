1 crore in 15 years: I asked ChatGPT how to plan my SIP as an Engineer from Bengaluru; Check realistic results from AI

I acted like a Bengaluru-based Development Engineer and asked ChatGPT how much SIP I need to create a corpus of 1 crore in 15 years.

My ChatGPT prompt “I am a Bengaluru-based Development Engineer, starting my career with a financial target and building my safety net. How much SIP do I need to create a corpus of 1 crore in 15 years? Give me a realistic plan.”

ChatGPT curated three different ways to reach the ₹1 crore target with a realistic approach, as per salary. It pointed out that equity mutual funds in India have historically delivered around 10–12% annual returns over long periods. Considering the same, each plan comes with its set of pros and cons for a better future.

Best SIP plans for 1 crore corpus ChatGPT identified three SIP plans for anyone who is in the early years of their career.

Flat SIP ( ₹ 55,000 – ₹ 60,000/month) The first approach suggested by AI is the Flat SIP route. To build ₹1 crore in 15 years requires a steady monthly investment of about ₹27,000– ₹30,000. Assuming 10–12% annual returns, this approach is said to be the simplest and most disciplined, with a total investment of roughly ₹48–54 lakh over time.

However, it can be financially draining early in anyone's career, especially in a city like Bengaluru with high living costs. In this case, the biggest con is that the contribution remains fixed regardless of income growth. It works best for anyone who already has a stable and relatively high salary.

Step-up SIP ( ₹ 20,000/month-10–15% yearly increase) The second plan, dubbed to be more practical, is the step-up SIP. In this case, an individual can start with a lower sum, around ₹15,000– ₹18,000 per month, increasing the investment by 10–15% every year as per salary hikes. Over a period of 15 years, this method can help to hit the ₹1 crore while investing slightly less, around ₹40–45 lakh. The biggest pro in this case is the reduced financial pressure in the early years and its realistic alignment with career progression. However, it requires consistency and discipline to increase the SIP annually.

Bonus SIP (inflation-adjusted) For the third route, ChatGPT pointed out that a ₹1 crore goal may not be sufficient in real terms due to inflation. As per AI, the future value of ₹1 crore could be equivalent to only ₹40–45 lakh today. Hence, one may aim for a more realistic target of ₹2–2.5 crore.

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For this, one can either invest a flat ₹55,000– ₹60,000 every month or follow a step-up strategy starting at ₹20,000 and increasing 12–15% yearly. This leads to a contribution of ₹1 lakh+ per month in later years. This inflation-adjusted plan is more demanding but far more meaningful in the long run.

Where to invest: Tips and tricks The popular AI platform also added that for long-term goals like 15 years, one should put the majority of their money into equity mutual funds, such as low-cost index funds tracking the Nifty 50, along with a flexi-cap fund. This is suggested because equities have the highest potential to grow your wealth over time.

As one gets closer to the goal (around the last 5–7 years), they may gradually move 10–20% of the portfolio into safer options like debt funds to protect their gains from market volatility.