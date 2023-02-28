Is a 1-cr annual income enough? High earners speak out

Ever heard this song by ABBA: Money, money, money. It’s so funny, in a rich man’s world. Now, picture this: you are dining out. Yet, you don’t ever have to look at the right side of the menu. You have lost your AirPods. So what? You get it replaced the very next day using hard cash. You have travel plans: That is easier. You don’t have to start searching early for cheaper airfare.