₹1 crore salary trap: Why high income does not equal financial freedom; CA identifies dangers of expensive lifestyle

Chartered accountant Anil Sagayanathan has sparked a significant conversation on LinkedIn. His post challenges a widely-held assumption about high salaries and financial security.
Sagayanathan points to a striking shift over the past decade. A ₹25 lakh salary once provided genuine comfort and stability. Today, even a ₹1 crore salary often leaves people feeling financially stretched.
The reason is lifestyle inflation, according to him. It quietly expands to consume every additional rupee of income.
As income rises, expectations tend to rise at the same rate. A bigger home replaces a smaller one. A luxury car replaces a modest vehicle. International holidays replace domestic ones.
Premium schools, higher EMIs, and aspirational purchases are gradually becoming the new normal. Income grows, but financial freedom does not follow. CA Sagayanathan identifies four ‘real traps’ that ensnare high earners.
The first is the CTC illusion. A ₹1 crore CTC does not mean ₹1 crore is available for spending. Taxes and deductions reduce the actual take-home figure by a considerable margin.
The second is invisible lifestyle inflation. A ₹40,000 EMI feels burdensome at ₹25 lakh income. At ₹1 crore, a ₹1.5 lakh EMI suddenly feels manageable. However, he believes that it does not mean such expenses are wise simply because they are affordable.
The third trap is peer group pressure. Social circles shift as income rises. Luxury that once seemed aspirational becomes the new baseline. The danger is not one expensive purchase but a permanent redefinition of what feels normal, he feels.
The fourth and most dangerous trap is high dependency. One employer, one salary, one large EMI and one expensive lifestyle do not constitute financial independence. They constitute high income tied to high vulnerability.
Anil Sagayanathan reframes the entire purpose of earning ₹1 crore. The goal should be to build assets that eventually make such income unnecessary. He does not recommend living in a way that requires that income indefinitely.
“The real objective of earning ₹1 crore isn't to look like someone earning ₹1 crore. It is to build enough assets that, someday, you don't need to earn ₹1 crore to maintain your lifestyle,” the LinkedIn post read.
He closes with a question worth sitting with: “So the right question to ask oneself: If my salary stopped tomorrow, how long could my current lifestyle continue without borrowing or selling assets? That answer may reveal more about your financial health than your salary slip.”
“These high-paid jobs are always fragile, not dependable. You need to be careful while you plan your lifestyle. Save maximum, and then you spend. Otherwise, you are trapped,” wrote one LinkedIn user.
“A few years back in the US, an Indian was getting a very high salary, and he was having a cushy time. One day, he was fired, that's all. The entire family committed suicide,” the user added.
“Control your unnecessary spending, and your salary will look big,” suggested another user.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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