₹1 crore savings and life is set? It is high time to relook at your age old middle class dream

“Ek crore ho gaya toh life set hai” -- This sentence has echoed across drawing rooms, chai stalls, the LIC agent brochures for decades and not to mention Amitabh Bachchan’s deep voice emphasising the importance of “ek crore” in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in early 2000s. It was the ultimate middle-class milestone — the surefire way of making it big in life.

But in 2025, that one-crore dream does not hold much water? It’s more of a mirage than a milestone.

Because by the time you say “I’ve made it”, inflation, EMIs, and real-life curveballs have already gatecrashed the party. Let’s unmask the myth that ₹1 crore is enough and see why financial “settling down” has become a moving goalpost.

Why ₹ 1 crore isn’t the jackpot it once was 1. Inflation is eating your money faster than you think: In the early 2000s, ₹1 crore could buy you a house, a car, and still leave enough for FD interest to run your household. But not today. In a city like Bangalore or Mumbai, this won’t even get you a decent 2BHK house. Add to that 4-6% inflation, and your one crore will feel like ₹30–40 lakh in no time.

Reality: The same ₹30 dosa is now ₹120, and that’s just breakfast.

2. One medical emergency can wipe out your savings: Middle-class families are just one health scare away from financial turmoil. A decent cancer treatment, bypass surgery, or organ transplant costs ₹15–30 lakh. If your health cover is the standard ₹5 lakh from years ago, your savings become collateral damage.

One ICU bill = Goodbye one crore.

3. Lifestyle inflation is real: Your lifestyle has levelled up, but have your savings kept pace?

Kids in an international school: ₹ 3 lakh per year

3 lakh per year Dining out once a week : ₹ 3000

3000 Netflix + Hotstar + Amazon + Jio: ₹ 10,000/year

10,000/year Yearly vacation (even domestic): ₹ 80,000+ From iPhones to impulse Zomato orders, your crore can vanish without warning.

4. Job security is an illusion: And sadly, no private sector job is permanent anymore, not even in MNCs, IT, or startups. One recession, one restructuring, or one AI tool and boom – layoffs, pay cuts, or upskilling pressure.

Ask any techie in their 40s — they’ve seen the axe fall.

So if your plan was: “Retire early, start a homestay in Goa” with that crore, it is better to rework the spreadsheet.

5. Children’s education costs a fortune: Think ₹1 crore will help you chill post-retirement? Think again. A decent Indian private university will cost you ₹30–40 lakh. Foreign education? ₹1–1.5 crore easily. And this doesn’t even include coaching fees, laptops, or hostel charges.

So basically: one child = one crore.

The emotional illusion of financial stability Why do we still worship this ₹1 crore figure?

Because it feels big. It’s a round, shiny number. But feelings don’t beat facts. And in today’s India, facts are brutal. Financial stability is no longer a destination. It’s a continuous journey and ₹1 crore is just the petrol pump, not the finish line.

What you actually need to feel truly secure Multiple income sources: Don’t just rely on one job. Freelance, invest, rent out property — hustle smart, not just hard.

Large emergency reserve: It is recommended to keep 6 to 12 months of expenses ready. One job loss shouldn’t lead to moving into your parents’ house.

Health and life insurance: Get real coverage ₹25–50 lakh minimum for health. And no, your office insurance doesn’t count when you’re between the jobs.

Smart investing: FDs won’t save you. SIPs in mutual funds, index funds, NPS — that’s where your money should be working overtime.

Financial literacy: You don’t need a full-fledged chartered accountancy qualification but you definitely must understand inflation, taxation, and compounding. Your financial future relies on it.

Truth: You’re not stable, you’re merely surviving Most middle-class Indians aren’t financially stable, they’re just financially suspended. One layoff, one surgery, one market crash and the whole “life set hai" illusion collapses like a pack of cards.

Ask yourself:



If your income had stopped today, for how long would you live your current lifestyle?



If your answer is less than 10–12 years — you’re not “settled.” You’re playing financial Jenga, hoping the next brick doesn’t topple everything.