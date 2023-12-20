1 in 3 Indians stressed, over 35% struggle with chronic illness, says report
The India Wellness Index underscores a substantial rise in the adoption of health technology across various demographic groups. The data emphasize an increased stress level and challenges to mental health, as every third Indian exhibits at least one symptom of stress.
On November 19, 2023, ICICI Lombard General Insurance revealed the long-awaited 2023 edition of the India Wellness Index, offering a thorough representation of the country's health and overall well-being. Now in its sixth year, this report has evolved into a pivotal tool for evaluating the well-being of the nation. It underscores the impact of the digital revolution in healthcare and the nuanced influence of social media on shaping India's wellness landscape in recent years.