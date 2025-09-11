₹1 lakh+ crore in unclaimed assets—will investors ever get it back?
With over ₹1 lakh crore in unclaimed assets trapped in government red tape, getting your own money back feels like a test of patience—or perhaps a prayer for divine intervention.
Last week, I attended an eye-opening event hosted by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority in New Delhi. The highlight was Sanjeev Sanyal, former Principal Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry, who shed light on India’s unclaimed wealth crisis—a problem both fascinating and deeply concerning.