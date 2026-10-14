₹1 lakh in your PF account: How much can you withdraw — ₹25,000, ₹50,000 or ₹75,000? Know the rules

There can be situations when you need to access your retirement savings before exiting the workforce, especially if you do not have enough money set aside for emergencies. These could include funding medical expenses, a family member's education or marriage, or even getting your house renovated.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the rules governing advances from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), making it easier for subscribers to access their retirement savings to meet essential expenses.
Under the revised framework, introduced through the EPF Scheme, 2026, partial withdrawals have been classified into three categories: essential needs, housing-related needs and special circumstances. The rules also standardise the minimum membership requirement for partial withdrawals at 12 months.
Under the uniform EPFO guidelines, members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance after completing just 12 months of membership, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria. This means even employees in their first job can access a portion of their savings to meet certain expenses.
The withdrawable balance includes the employee’s and employer’s contributions, along with accumulated interest. Members should check the eligibility criteria and other conditions for their specific withdrawal category before applying through the Union retirement fund body's online portal.
For example, if your PF balance stands at ₹1 lakh and you need urgent funds after losing your job, then you are allowed to withdraw ₹75,000 immediately and the remaining 25% stays locked until you complete 12 months of continuous unemployment. Only then does full withdrawal open up.
However, making a PF withdrawal will reduce your retirement corpus that could otherwise have grown through compounding over time. It is therefore important to maintain an emergency fund or build a separate retirement fund to avoid dipping into your PF savings unless necessary.
Apart from unemployment, a member can also withdraw their PF for some special needs, which will be discussed below. The withdrawal limit of up to 75% of the EPF balance and at least one year of membership requirement apply to these cases as well.
For education-related expenses for themselves or their family members, EPFO members are allowed to make advance withdrawals. This facility can be availed up to 10 times during the entire EPF membership.
Medical treatment falls under the essential-needs category, with the revised rules giving individuals greater flexibility to use their EPF savings for urgent or substantial medical expenses.
Unlike some other withdrawal categories, illness-related withdrawals are not subject to a fixed limit on the number of times a member can seek an advance, subject to the applicable rules.
Salaried employees can also withdraw funds for marriage expenses of self or eligible family members. Such withdrawals are permitted up to five times during the EPFO membership period.
Yes, the retirement fund body allows members to make advance withdrawals for several housing-related purposes, which can include the following reasons:
Withdrawals for such purposes can be made up to five times during the EPFO membership, subject to eligibility conditions.
EPFO members can also apply for EPF advances under certain special circumstances notified by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF. Such withdrawals are allowed up to two times in a financial year.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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