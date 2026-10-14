₹1 lakh in your PF account: How much can you withdraw — ₹25,000, ₹50,000 or ₹75,000? Know the rules

There can be situations when you need to access your retirement savings before exiting the workforce, especially if you do not have enough money set aside for emergencies. These could include funding medical expenses, a family member's education or marriage, or even getting your house renovated.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the rules governing advances from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), making it easier for subscribers to access their retirement savings to meet essential expenses.

Under the revised framework, introduced through the EPF Scheme, 2026, partial withdrawals have been classified into three categories: essential needs, housing-related needs and special circumstances. The rules also standardise the minimum membership requirement for partial withdrawals at 12 months.

How much PF money can you withdraw? Under the uniform EPFO guidelines, members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance after completing just 12 months of membership, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria. This means even employees in their first job can access a portion of their savings to meet certain expenses.

The withdrawable balance includes the employee’s and employer’s contributions, along with accumulated interest. Members should check the eligibility criteria and other conditions for their specific withdrawal category before applying through the Union retirement fund body's online portal.

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For example, if your PF balance stands at ₹1 lakh and you need urgent funds after losing your job, then you are allowed to withdraw ₹75,000 immediately and the remaining 25% stays locked until you complete 12 months of continuous unemployment. Only then does full withdrawal open up.

However, making a PF withdrawal will reduce your retirement corpus that could otherwise have grown through compounding over time. It is therefore important to maintain an emergency fund or build a separate retirement fund to avoid dipping into your PF savings unless necessary.

Apart from unemployment, a member can also withdraw their PF for some special needs, which will be discussed below. The withdrawal limit of up to 75% of the EPF balance and at least one year of membership requirement apply to these cases as well.

EPF advance for education For education-related expenses for themselves or their family members, EPFO members are allowed to make advance withdrawals. This facility can be availed up to 10 times during the entire EPF membership.

EPF withdrawal for medical needs Medical treatment falls under the essential-needs category, with the revised rules giving individuals greater flexibility to use their EPF savings for urgent or substantial medical expenses.

Unlike some other withdrawal categories, illness-related withdrawals are not subject to a fixed limit on the number of times a member can seek an advance, subject to the applicable rules.

How much PF can you withdraw for marriage? Salaried employees can also withdraw funds for marriage expenses of self or eligible family members. Such withdrawals are permitted up to five times during the EPFO membership period.

Can you fund housing needs using EPF advance? Yes, the retirement fund body allows members to make advance withdrawals for several housing-related purposes, which can include the following reasons:

Purchase of a flat, house or residential plot

Construction of a residential property

Repayment of a home loan

Renovation or improvement of a house Withdrawals for such purposes can be made up to five times during the EPFO membership, subject to eligibility conditions.