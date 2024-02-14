10, 9, 8, 7… Why India’s small rocket mission isn’t taking off

What’s holding things up?

While the first SSLV demo launch was a part-failure, the second was a success. Nodal agency In-Space’s FY25 launch schedule shows only three scheduled launches in the next 12 months. A large part of this is due to engineering requirements: a key part of making small rockets successful is reliability, which often takes years in the space sector. However, apart from this, the space sector itself has been slow—with demand for commercial operators being limited. SpaceX, the most successful private space firm so far, has had only two non-SpaceX and non-Nasa missions this year, and 19 last year.