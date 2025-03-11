UPI payments have gained popularity in recent years. Due to their ease of access and transparency, these payment methods are widely accepted by almost all vendors. If you are a regular user of UPI and want to save on your daily transactions, you can consider taking a credit card which is best suited for UPI payments. Here is a list of the top 10 credit cards for UPI payments in 2025:

Best credit cards for effortless UPI payments 2025

Credit card Annual fee IndusInd Bank Platinum credit card ₹ 0 HDFC Bank UPI RuPay credit card ₹ 99 + taxes IRCTC SBI Platinum credit card ₹ 300 + taxes HPCL IDFC FIRST Power Plus credit card ₹ 499 + taxes YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave credit card ₹ 499 + taxes Myntra Kotak credit card ₹ 500 + taxes HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card ₹ 500 + taxes ICICI HPCL Super Saver credit card ₹ 500 + taxes Ixigo AU credit card ₹ 999 + taxes Tata Neu Infinity HDFC credit card ₹ 1,499 + taxes

Source: Paisabazaar

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum credit card Key features:

2 Reward Points per ₹ 100 on UPI transactions

100 on UPI transactions 1 Reward Point per ₹ 100 on non-UPI transactions

100 on non-UPI transactions Redeem points for air miles (Intermiles/KrisFlyer), cash credit, Pay with Rewards, or Indus Moments

1 RP = Re. 0.40 for cash credit redemption

1 RP = Re. 0.60 for non-cash redemptions (excluding air miles)

1:1 Intermiles conversion, 4:1 KrisFlyer Miles conversion 2. HDFC Bank UPI RuPay credit card Key features:

3% CashPoints on dining, groceries, supermarkets & PayZapp transactions (max. 500/month)

2% CashPoints on utility bills (max. 500/month)

1% CashPoints on all other spends

UPI transactions also earn CashPoints based on the spend category

1 CashPoint = ₹ 0.25 3. IRCTC SBI Platinum credit card Key features:

350 reward points on activation & 500 points on renewal

10% value-back (as reward points) on AC1, AC2, AC3, Executive Chair Car & Chair Car bookings via IRCTC

1 RP per ₹ 125 on non-fuel retail & UPI spends

125 on non-fuel retail & UPI spends 1% transaction charge waiver on railway ticket bookings via IRCTC

1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to ₹ 100/month)

100/month) 4 complimentary railway lounge visits per year

Joining fee: ₹ 500

4. HPCL IDFC FIRST Power Plus credit card Key features:

5% savings on HPCL fuel, groceries, utilities & FASTag recharge (reward points capped per cycle)

3 RP per ₹ 150 on other spends, including UPI transactions

150 on other spends, including UPI transactions ₹ 500 cashback on first HPCL fuel transaction (min. ₹ 500)

500 cashback on first HPCL fuel transaction (min. 500) Rs. 1,000 off on Zoomcar & up to 50% off on chauffeur-driven rentals (Eco Rent A Car & Europcar)

25% off on movie tickets (max ₹ 100) once per month

100) once per month 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter 5. YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave credit card Key features:

5% unlimited cashback on all offline and UPI spends

3% cashback on online spends (capped at ₹ 5,000/month, then 1.5% unlimited cashback)

5,000/month, then 1.5% unlimited cashback) 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to ₹ 250/month)

250/month) Renewal fee waived on annual spends of ₹ 1.2 lakh

1.2 lakh No joining fee 6. Myntra Kotak credit card Key features:

7.5% instant discount on Myntra (max Rs. 750 per transaction)

5% cashback on partner brands (PVR, Cleartrip, Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Urban Company)

1.25% unlimited cashback on all other online, offline, and UPI spends

₹ 500 Myntra voucher as activation benefit

500 Myntra voucher as activation benefit 2 complimentary PVR movie tickets per quarter as milestone benefit

1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter

1% fuel surcharge waiver (capped at ₹ 3,500 per year) 7. HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card Key features:

10X CashPoints on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, BigBasket & Reliance Smart SuperStore

5X CashPoints on EMI spends at select merchants

2 CashPoints per ₹ 150 spent on UPI transactions (capped at 500 points per month)

150 spent on UPI transactions (capped at 500 points per month) ₹ 500 gift voucher on spending ₹ 50,000 in a quarter

500 gift voucher on spending 50,000 in a quarter Up to 20% savings on dining via Swiggy Dineout

1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to ₹ 250 per month) 8. ICICI HPCL Super Saver credit card Key features:

4% cashback on HPCL fuel spends (capped at ₹ 200/month)

200/month) 1% fuel surcharge waiver at HPCL petrol pumps

5% back as reward points on grocery, utility, and departmental store spends

5% savings on HPCL fuel spends via HP Pay App

2 reward points per Rs. 100 spent on other categories, including UPI transactions

1 RP = ₹ 0.25

0.25 25% off on BookMyShow & INOX (max ₹ 100/transaction, twice per month)

100/transaction, twice per month) 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter 9. Ixigo AU credit card Key features:

1 0% off on Ixigo bookings: Flights & hotels (up to Rs. 1,000/month), buses (up to Rs. 300/month)

Flights & hotels (up to Rs. 1,000/month), buses (up to Rs. 300/month) Earn reward points: 10 RP per Rs. 200 on online & train spends via Ixigo, 5 RP per Rs. 200 on offline & UPI spends

10 RP per Rs. 200 on online & train spends via Ixigo, 5 RP per Rs. 200 on offline & UPI spends Welcome benefits: 1,000 bonus RP + Ixigo Money Vouchers worth Rs. 1,000

1,000 bonus RP + Ixigo Money Vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 Lounge access:16 domestic & 1 international airport lounge visits, 16 railway lounge visits per year 10. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC credit card Key features:

Welcome benefit : 1,499 NeuCoins

: 1,499 NeuCoins Earn 5% NeuCoins on Tata brands (Air India, Westside, etc.), non-Tata brands, UPI spends (RuPay variant), and merchant EMI spends

Extra 5% NeuCoins on Tata Neu app/website purchases

Lounge access: 8 domestic & 4 international visits per year

In conclusion, make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary as these cards can make you form a habit of overspending which can lead you to a debt trap. Missing out on even a single bill repayment can heavily impact your credit score. Hence, keep a track of your due dates and spend wisely.