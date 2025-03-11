10 best credit cards for UPI transactions in 2025: Top picks revealed

UPI payments have gained popularity in recent years. Due to their ease of access and transparency, these payment methods are widely accepted by almost all vendors. If you are a regular user of UPI and want to save on your daily transactions, you can consider taking a credit card which is best suited for UPI payments. Here is a list of the top 10 credit cards for UPI payments in 2025:
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|IndusInd Bank Platinum credit card
|₹0
|HDFC Bank UPI RuPay credit card
|₹99 + taxes
|IRCTC SBI Platinum credit card
|₹300 + taxes
|HPCL IDFC FIRST Power Plus credit card
|₹499 + taxes
|YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave credit card
|₹499 + taxes
|Myntra Kotak credit card
|₹500 + taxes
|HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card
|₹500 + taxes
|ICICI HPCL Super Saver credit card
|₹500 + taxes
|Ixigo AU credit card
|₹999 + taxes
|Tata Neu Infinity HDFC credit card
|₹1,499 + taxes
Source: Paisabazaar
In conclusion, make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary as these cards can make you form a habit of overspending which can lead you to a debt trap. Missing out on even a single bill repayment can heavily impact your credit score. Hence, keep a track of your due dates and spend wisely.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards)