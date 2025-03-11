10 best credit cards for UPI transactions in 2025: Top picks revealed

UPI payments are popular for their ease and transparency. Regular users can benefit from credit cards tailored for UPI transactions. However, it's crucial to use credit cards responsibly to avoid overspending and negative impacts on credit scores.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Mar 2025, 04:40 PM IST
The rise of UPI payments is attributed to their convenience.

UPI payments have gained popularity in recent years. Due to their ease of access and transparency, these payment methods are widely accepted by almost all vendors. If you are a regular user of UPI and want to save on your daily transactions, you can consider taking a credit card which is best suited for UPI payments. Here is a list of the top 10 credit cards for UPI payments in 2025:

Best credit cards for effortless UPI payments 2025

Credit cardAnnual fee 
IndusInd Bank Platinum credit card
HDFC Bank UPI RuPay credit card 99 + taxes 
IRCTC SBI Platinum credit card 300 + taxes
HPCL IDFC FIRST Power Plus credit card 499 + taxes
YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave credit card 499 + taxes
Myntra Kotak credit card 500 + taxes 
HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card 500 + taxes 
ICICI HPCL Super Saver credit card 500 + taxes
Ixigo AU credit card 999 + taxes 
Tata Neu Infinity HDFC credit card 1,499 + taxes 

Source: Paisabazaar

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum credit card

Key features:

  • 2 Reward Points per 100 on UPI transactions
  • 1 Reward Point per 100 on non-UPI transactions
  • Redeem points for air miles (Intermiles/KrisFlyer), cash credit, Pay with Rewards, or Indus Moments
  • 1 RP = Re. 0.40 for cash credit redemption
  • 1 RP = Re. 0.60 for non-cash redemptions (excluding air miles)
  • 1:1 Intermiles conversion, 4:1 KrisFlyer Miles conversion

2. HDFC Bank UPI RuPay credit card

Key features:

  • 3% CashPoints on dining, groceries, supermarkets & PayZapp transactions (max. 500/month)
  • 2% CashPoints on utility bills (max. 500/month)
  • 1% CashPoints on all other spends
  • UPI transactions also earn CashPoints based on the spend category
  • 1 CashPoint = 0.25

3. IRCTC SBI Platinum credit card

Key features:

  • 350 reward points on activation & 500 points on renewal
  • 10% value-back (as reward points) on AC1, AC2, AC3, Executive Chair Car & Chair Car bookings via IRCTC
  • 1 RP per 125 on non-fuel retail & UPI spends
  • 1% transaction charge waiver on railway ticket bookings via IRCTC
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to 100/month)
  • 4 complimentary railway lounge visits per year
  • Joining fee: 500

4. HPCL IDFC FIRST Power Plus credit card

Key features:

  • 5% savings on HPCL fuel, groceries, utilities & FASTag recharge (reward points capped per cycle)
  • 3 RP per 150 on other spends, including UPI transactions
  • 500 cashback on first HPCL fuel transaction (min. 500)
  • Rs. 1,000 off on Zoomcar & up to 50% off on chauffeur-driven rentals (Eco Rent A Car & Europcar)
  • 25% off on movie tickets (max 100) once per month
  • 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter

5. YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave credit card

Key features:

  • 5% unlimited cashback on all offline and UPI spends
  • 3% cashback on online spends (capped at 5,000/month, then 1.5% unlimited cashback)
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to 250/month)
  • Renewal fee waived on annual spends of 1.2 lakh
  • No joining fee

6. Myntra Kotak credit card

Key features:

  • 7.5% instant discount on Myntra (max Rs. 750 per transaction)
  • 5% cashback on partner brands (PVR, Cleartrip, Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Urban Company)
  • 1.25% unlimited cashback on all other online, offline, and UPI spends
  • 500 Myntra voucher as activation benefit
  • 2 complimentary PVR movie tickets per quarter as milestone benefit
  • 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver (capped at 3,500 per year)

7. HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card

Key features:

  • 10X CashPoints on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, BigBasket & Reliance Smart SuperStore
  • 5X CashPoints on EMI spends at select merchants
  • 2 CashPoints per 150 spent on UPI transactions (capped at 500 points per month)
  • 500 gift voucher on spending 50,000 in a quarter
  • Up to 20% savings on dining via Swiggy Dineout
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to 250 per month)

8. ICICI HPCL Super Saver credit card

Key features:

  • 4% cashback on HPCL fuel spends (capped at 200/month)
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver at HPCL petrol pumps
  • 5% back as reward points on grocery, utility, and departmental store spends
  • 5% savings on HPCL fuel spends via HP Pay App
  • 2 reward points per Rs. 100 spent on other categories, including UPI transactions
  • 1 RP = 0.25
  • 25% off on BookMyShow & INOX (max 100/transaction, twice per month)
  • 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter

9. Ixigo AU credit card

Key features:

  • 10% off on Ixigo bookings: Flights & hotels (up to Rs. 1,000/month), buses (up to Rs. 300/month)
  • Earn reward points: 10 RP per Rs. 200 on online & train spends via Ixigo, 5 RP per Rs. 200 on offline & UPI spends
  • Welcome benefits: 1,000 bonus RP + Ixigo Money Vouchers worth Rs. 1,000
  • Lounge access:16 domestic & 1 international airport lounge visits, 16 railway lounge visits per year

10. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC credit card

Key features:

  • Welcome benefit: 1,499 NeuCoins
  • Earn 5% NeuCoins on Tata brands (Air India, Westside, etc.), non-Tata brands, UPI spends (RuPay variant), and merchant EMI spends
  • Extra 5% NeuCoins on Tata Neu app/website purchases
  • Lounge access: 8 domestic & 4 international visits per year

In conclusion, make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary as these cards can make you form a habit of overspending which can lead you to a debt trap. Missing out on even a single bill repayment can heavily impact your credit score. Hence, keep a track of your due dates and spend wisely.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards)

