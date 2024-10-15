Credit card: Choosing a lifetime free credit card requires analysing benefits and personal spending habits. These cards, free from annual fees, provide valuable features. In 2024, consumers can find options that align with their financial goals, including cashback and travel rewards.

In today’s fast-paced financial landscape, credit cards have become essential tools for managing expenses, offering convenience, security, and numerous rewards for everyday purchases. With a plethora of options available, choosing the right credit card can be challenging. This guide explores lifetime free credit cards—those that come with no annual fees—highlighting their benefits and the best options for 2024.

What are lifetime free credit cards? Lifetime free Lifetime free credit cards are financial instruments that do not require an annual fee for their use, making them an attractive option for responsible spenders. Unlike many premium cards that come with hefty fees, these cards offer a range of features without additional costs. They are perfect for individuals seeking to maximise benefits while minimising expenses.

Benefits of lifetime free credit cards No annual fees: Users enjoy the advantage of a 0% joining/renewal fee, ensuring that the card remains free throughout its lifetime.

Cost savings: Many of these cards waive fuel transaction fees, providing significant savings on everyday expenditures.

Wide range of privileges: Cardholders can access various perks, including discounts on shopping, dining, and travel, as well as offers for movie tickets and food delivery.

Welcome benefits: Upon signing up, users often receive attractive welcome bonuses, such as reward points, vouchers, or even subscriptions to popular OTT platforms.

Minimal income requirements: These cards typically have low income thresholds, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Straightforward qualification: The application and approval process for these cards is usually uncomplicated and quick.

Now, let's explore some of the best lifetime free credit cards available in 2024 and their key features:

Top lifetime free credit cards for 2024

RBL Bank BankBazaar SaveMax Credit Card Xpress Cash allows you to get funds instantly into your account.

The card provides 10% cashback (up to Rs.100 per month on each retailer) on BookMyShow and Zomato transactions separately.

EMI Infinity Pass offers reductions of up to 100% on the Split n Pay Fee.

The RBL Bank MyCard App allows you to manage your credit card, pay utility bills, receive merchant offers, and apply for fast loans. HSBC VISA Platinum credit card Within the first 30 days of card issuance, download and log into the HSBC India Mobile App and spend at least Rs.5,000 to receive Rs.500 cashback.

The card offers an annual discount of up to Rs.3000 on fuel fees.

Earn two reward points for every ₹ 150 spent.

150 spent. Convert your reward points into flight miles with Club Vistara, flight India's Flying Returns, Etihad Airways, British Airways, and Singapore Airlines. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card Rewards are unlimited and do not expire.

Redeem your credits to shop from over 100 million products on www.amazon.in and over 100 Amazon Pay partner merchants.

Amazon.in offers no-cost EMI choices for three or six months.

The rewards gained with this card have no cap or expiry date.

Amazon prime customers will earn a 5% reward while shopping on Amazon India & non-amazon prime members will earn a 3% reward while shopping on Amazon India. ICICI Bank Platinum Chip credit card Earn two reward points for every Rs.100 spent at retail stores, excluding petrol.

Get one reward point for every Rs.100 spent on insurance and utilities.

Enjoy a 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to Rs.4,000) at HPCL pumps across India.

With its built-in technology, it ensures rapid and secure payments.

Offers fantastic deals from luxury hotels, restaurants, lifestyle retailers, and spas to Visa cardholders. IDFC First Select Credit Card Free access to domestic airport lounges.

Offers a minimal forex markup and guaranteed trip cancellation coverage.

Paytm mobile app offers buy-one-get-one movie tickets worth up to Rs.125.

Earn up to 10X rewards on incremental monthly spends that meet requirements, as well as on birthday purchases.

Earn up to 3X reward points for every UPI transaction, and on the first four UPI transactions, receive 100% cashback up to Rs.200.

IDFC First Millennium Credit Card The card offers 10X reward points for spending more than Rs.20,000 on the cardholder's birthday.

The card provides 3X reward points for purchases of up to Rs.20,000 made both online and offline.

The card provides lifelong validity and infinite reward points.

The reward points are valid for both online and in-store purchases.

The card offers 1X reward points for insurance premiums and utility bill payments. Kotak 811 #dreamDifferent Credit Card Get a 1% fuel surcharge eliminated on all gas pumps for transactions between Rs. 500 and Rs. 3,000 (up to Rs. 3,500 per year).

Get 1.8% railway surcharge waiver up to Rs.500 when booking on the IRCTC website, and 2.5% when booking at the railway counter.

4 reward points for every 100 rupees spent online.

Up to 90% of the total credit limit may be withdrawn in cash.

The processing cost for ATM withdrawals and fund transfers is Rs.100. IndusInd Platinum Credit Card After paying the registration fee, you will receive Luxe gift cards and vouchers from leading brands.

Get a 1% fuel fee waiver between Rs.400 and Rs.4000 at all gas pumps in India.

Get flight accident insurance coverage up to Rs. 25 lakh and lost baggage insurance coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Earn 1.5 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent.

The card offers two reward points for every Rs.100 spent on UPI transactions. Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card 20% Scapia Coins for travel bookings, including flights and hotels, done using the Scapia app.

10% Scapia Coins for online and offline purchases.

No forex markup fee

Unlimited domestic airport lounge access when you spend at least Rs. 5,000 each month. AU LIT Credit Card Earn 5x or 10x reward points on all domestic and international online retail purchases.

Earn 5x or 10x reward points on all POS and contactless offline transactions, including local and international.

A maximum of 25,000 reward points can be earned per statement cycle.

Fuel, Rent, BBPS, Quasi Cash, Cash withdrawal, and Education & Government Services transactions will not be eligible for base or accelerated rewards.

Conclusion Choosing the right lifetime free credit card requires careful consideration of benefits, reward structures, and personal spending habits. Each card offers unique advantages, so understanding your financial goals is essential.

Before applying, read the terms and conditions to avoid hidden fees that could impact your experience and can lead to get into debts. By selecting the ideal card, you can maximise rewards and improve your financial management without the burden of annual fees. Whether you prefer cashback, travel rewards, or shopping perks, there are options available in 2024 that can align with your lifestyle and financial aspirations.