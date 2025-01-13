If you are a frequent traveler and want a credit card which suits your lifestyle and provides you with exclusive travel perks, then a travel credit card is the right choice for you. Travel credit cards offer you exciting deals, rewards and cashbacks on airfare, hotel stays, dining and much more. Let us have a look at some of the top travel credit cards in 2025
|Credit card
|Joining fee
|Axis Atlas credit card
|Rs. 5,000
|Axis Bank Horizon credit card
|Rs. 3,000
|HDFC Diners Club Black credit card
|Rs. 10,000
|Axis Bank Reserve credit card
|Rs. 50,000
|American Express Platinum card
|Rs. 66,000
|IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite credit card
|Rs. 40,000
|6E Rewards XL Indigo HDFC credit card
|Rs. 2,500
|Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro credit card
|Rs. 5,000
|Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card
|Rs. 3,000
|MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank credit card
|Rs. 999
Source: Paisabazaar
In conclusion, credit cards can form habits and make you fall for spontaneous shopping. Unplanned spending can lead you to a hefty bill which you may not be able to pay. Hence, always be aware of your spending habits and avoid any unnecessary transactions. This way you can avoid any financial burden and make the best out of your credit card.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
