If you are a frequent traveler and want a credit card which suits your lifestyle and provides you with exclusive travel perks, then a travel credit card is the right choice for you. Travel credit cards offer you exciting deals, rewards and cashbacks on airfare, hotel stays, dining and much more. Let us have a look at some of the top travel credit cards in 2025

Top travel credit cards 2025

Credit card Joining fee Axis Atlas credit card Rs. 5,000 Axis Bank Horizon credit card Rs. 3,000 HDFC Diners Club Black credit card Rs. 10,000 Axis Bank Reserve credit card Rs. 50,000 American Express Platinum card Rs. 66,000 IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite credit card Rs. 40,000 6E Rewards XL Indigo HDFC credit card Rs. 2,500 Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro credit card Rs. 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card Rs. 3,000 MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank credit card Rs. 999

Source: Paisabazaar

1. Axis Atlas credit card Key features: 2,500 bonus EDGE Miles as a welcome offer.

Up to 5 EDGE Miles for every Rs. 100 spent on travel.

Use EDGE Miles at the rate of 1 EDGE Mile = 2 Partner Points.

Up to 5,000 EDGE Miles can be earned in the milestones.

18 complimentary domestic lounge accesses annually.

2.5X EDGE Miles on travel expense.

Up to 12 international lounge accesses annually.

Also Read | Want to improve your credit score? Holding more than one credit card may help

2. Axis Bank Horizon credit card Key features: 5 EDGE Miles on every Rs. 100 spent on Axis Bank Travel EDGE portal and direct airline websites.

Get 2 EDGE Miles for every Rs. 100 spent in other categories.

Avail 25% off up to Rs. 800 per month on dining through EazyDiner app on a minimum spending of Rs. 2,500.

Get 5000 EDGE miles on the first card spend of minimum Rs. 1000 within the first 30 days of activation of the card.

1,500 EDGE Miles as card renewal bonus.

Complimentary 32 access to domestic and 8 access to international airport lounges per year

For every Rs. 100 spent, earn up to 5 EDGE Miles; 1 EDGE Mile = 1 Partner Point 3. HDFC Bank Club Black credit card Key features: Up to 10X reward points on SmartBuy and 2X on weekend dining with up to 1:1 redemption ratio

Complimentary membership of Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon, Swiggy One (3 months) and MMT BLACK on joining.

Minimal forex markup fee of 2% and renewable annual free membership on Rs. 8 lakh annual usage.

Any 2 vouchers of Rs. 500 on Ola cabs, cult.fit Live, BookMyShow or TataCliQ on Rs. 80,000 monthly spends.

Enjoy six complimentary rounds of golf in a calendar quarter.

Unlimited Domestic and international lounge access for primary and add on members.

High base rewards rate of 3.33% with 5 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent. 4. Axis Bank Reserve credit card Key features: Earn 30 EDGE reward points for every Rs. 200 spent.

B1G1 offers on tickets through BookMyShow app or website. Maximum of five tickets per month.

Complimentary membership of ITC Culinaire, Accorplus, Club Marriott & Voucher & Offers on EazyDiner on Postcard and Oberoi Hotels.

Enjoy 50 free golf rounds annually at partnered golf courses in India.

Unlimited domestic & international lounge access through Priority Pass.

Low forex mark-up fee at 1.5% with 2X reward points on international spending. 5. American Express Platinum card Key features: Benefits worth Rs. 44,300 at luxury hotels like Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, The Ritz-Carlton and many more.

Membership access to elite hotel loyalty programs, including Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, Hilton Honors Gold, Radisson Rewards Gold and many more.

Invitations to VIP events and pre-sale access to premier shows like Fashion Week, Grammy Awards, and Wimbledon.

Avail complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership and enjoy up to 50% off on premium restaurants in India.

Enjoy exclusive vouchers up to Rs. 60,000 from Taj, Reliance, or Postcard Hotels on spending Rs. 50,000 in the first 2 months.

Get complimentary access to multiple premium domestic and international lounge access.

Also Read | How to calculate the true cost of using a credit card?

6. IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card Key features: Welcome benefit: 20,000 Avios and Gold Tier Membership on choosing Qatar Airways as preferred partner.

Welcome benefit: 55,000 Avios as bonus on choosing British Airways as preferred partner.

PoS transactions at select preferred international destinations – 5 Avios per Rs. 200 spent.

Complimentary Priority Pass Membership with 2 international lounge visits per quarter.

2 complimentary meet and greet services per year.

Renewal fee: Rs. 10,000 7. 6E Rewards XL Indigo HDFC Credit Card Key features: 5% 6E Rewards per Rs. 100 spent on IndiGo website or mobile app.

3% 6E Rewards per Rs. 100 spent on grocery, dining, and entertainment spends.

2% 6E Rewards per Rs. 100 on all other retail spends.

Welcome benefit: 1 complimentary 6E Prime Add-On and Accor Hotel stay voucher.

8 complimentary domestic lounge visits in a year. 8. Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card Key features: 2 Skywards Miles per Rs. 100 spent on all categories except insurance, utilities, fuel, cash advance, ATM withdrawal, EMI payments, balance transfer, PLCC, fees and other charges.

1 Skyward Mile per Rs. 100 spent on insurance and utility.

Welcome benefit: complimentary Emirates Silver Tier membership and 5,000 Skywards Miles.

Emirates Silver Tier membership renewal on Rs. 5 lakh annual spends.

Buy 1 Get 1 free ticket of up to Rs. 500 on BookMyShow, twice a month.

2 complimentary international lounge visits with 2 spa sessions at select airports in India per year via Dreamfolks Pass. 9. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card Key features: Welcome benefits: 1 free night award and 10 Elite night credits.

2 complimentary golf access with green fee waiver per quarter across the world.

4 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent on travel, dining & entertainment.

2 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent on all other applicable purchases.

1 free Night Award each on annual spending milestones of Rs. 6 lakh, Rs. 9 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh. 10. MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card Key features: 6% myCash on MakeMyTrip hotel bookings.

3% myCash on flights, cabs, bus, and holiday package bookings via MakeMyTrip.

25 myCash on MMT train bookings.

1% myCash on other applicable spends.

Low forex mark-up fee of 0.99%.

Buy 1, get 25% off up to Rs. 150 on the 2nd BookMyShow ticket, once a month.

Also Read | 5 surprising reasons your credit card could be blocked

In conclusion, credit cards can form habits and make you fall for spontaneous shopping. Unplanned spending can lead you to a hefty bill which you may not be able to pay. Hence, always be aware of your spending habits and avoid any unnecessary transactions. This way you can avoid any financial burden and make the best out of your credit card.