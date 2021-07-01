10 big tax reliefs announced by the government for taxpayers

2) Certain taxpayers have lost their life due to Covid-19. In order to provide relief to the family members of such taxpayer, it has been decided to provide an income-tax exemption to ex-gratia payment received by family members of a person from the employer of such person or from another person on the death of the person on account of Covid-19. "The announcement provides significant relief to the beneficiaries of Covid relief. Any financial assistance received by a taxpayer for Covid treatment will be totally tax-exempt. Further financial assistance extended by an employer in the event of death of an employee due to Covid is totally exempt, assistance received from others is tax-exempt up to a total of ₹10 lakh. These benefits are available for FY 2019-20 and beyond," Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India said.