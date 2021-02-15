10 easy ways to earn money online

Earning money online has never been as easy as now.

The growing world of online has opened up some unusual but real opportunities to make money from the comfort of your home. And worry not you don’t need special skills or qualification before you say get set go.

Here’s your guide to 10 lesser-known but real ways of making money online.

Get on to the PTC sites

You could start earning money by simply clicking on advertisements by visiting websites such as ClixSense.com, BuxP and NeoBux. These are paid-to-click (PTC) sites and require a user to register. Such sites also reward you monetarily for providing them with references.

Promoting sponsored social shares

You too can benefit from the rise of social media platforms where organisations across businesses pay you for posting about them and their products. These sponsored posts include posting pictures and talking about company products on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Watch video

If you like watching TV you can make a quick buck by simply watching short videos. All you have to do is reach out to research firm Nielsen or become a Netflix tagger to watch content on your device and get paid for it. There are other players like InboxDollars which pay you in cash for watching videos.

Test websites

Don’t worry as you don’t need to possess technical know-how or skills to earn money as you test websites. You just get paid for spending time on a website and helping the developers with your user experience. You have to provide them feedback on the look and feel of the website and its functionality. With web testing, you can earn between $5 and $60 per hour. For web testing, you can try UserTesting, Enroll, TestingTime to earn money.

Installing new apps

Start earning money by installing some of these apps:

ScreenLift: Make this Android app as your first screen to earn points or “Lifts."

Fronto: This is another lock screen app which lets you exchange points for Walmart, Amazon, PayPal gift cards, and Google Play etc.

Slidejoy: Use your lock screen to earn cash-like rewards.

Sweatcoin: Get rewarded for just walking around.

Ibotta: A cashback app which pays you $20 just for using it.

Playing games

Some sites will pay you money for playing games. These include Second Life, Swagbucks, Lucktastic, and Mistplay. Some of these websites pay you in the form of gift cards and some through PayPal.

Have an opinion get paid

You can earn money by taking online surveys on websites like Survey Junkie, Swagbucks, and InboxDollar. Such sites don’t pay much but you can still earn $0.50 to $3 per survey.

Join a focus group

Earn by becoming a part of a focus group or testing brand products with User Interviews, FocusGroup.com or Respondent.io.

Selling old gift cards

Bring those old gift cards out of the cupboard. Keep some but those which you don’t want to sell them online through CardCash and receive cashback.

Selling photos

Do you have boxes and albums full of pictures the old and the new? Are you the one who clicks pictures whenever something interesting catches your eye? If the answer is yes then reach out to stock photography websites which are always looking for photos for several subjects.

You can upload your images to popular photography sites like Shutterstock, Photoshelter, and Getty Images. The best part is you get paid every time someone buys a photograph clicked by you.

Make a small beginning and earn from home by exploring some of these options. The income may not be big in the starting but you can always increase your earnings by intelligently combining a few of these options.

As you explore easy ways of earning money online be wary of the platforms that you use. Don’t fall for fake platforms that could cheat you or trick you to part with critical financial and personal information.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via