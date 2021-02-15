10 easy ways to earn money online

Don’t worry as you don’t need to possess technical know-how or skills to earn money as you test websites. You just get paid for spending time on a website and helping the developers with your user experience. You have to provide them feedback on the look and feel of the website and its functionality. With web testing, you can earn between $5 and $60 per hour. For web testing, you can try UserTesting, Enroll, TestingTime to earn money.