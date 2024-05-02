10 essential tips every retail investor should know for financial success
Patience is crucial for investors during uncertain times, offering long-term returns. Retail investors should prioritize transparency, network building, and understanding market risk to maximize investment potential.
As an investor, the virtue of patience is probably the most important trait in times like these, when uncertainties and volatilities characterise the market. It is a way people earn additional money throughout a decade or over several decades, which would be more than just holding their money in a savings account. Despite the fact that investing in the markets carries more risk than keeping money in savings, there can be a tremendously large long-term return.