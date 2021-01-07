10 important things to check in your credit card statement

“Reading the credit card statement helps you spot unclear or doubtful transactions. Credit cards are often seen as a tool that can be used to buy anything with just a few clicks," said Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology, a Raipur-based Fintech firm. “Often while doing so, we forget about the debt that we are piling upon ourselves. So, these statements further help us keep a track of our spending and help us manage it better. It also helps us maintain and keep a check on our credit score, as analysing such statements would persuade us to not take more credit, thus avoiding lowering the credit score," Kamra added.