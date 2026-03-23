10 key financial tasks to complete by 31 March, 2026 — PAN application, ITR(U) filing, PPF investment and more

31 March, 2026, financial deadlines: The Financial Year 2025-26 ends on 31 March, which is just a few days away. With FY26 ending soon, this is the right time to review your finances, taxes, and investments. Completing certain financial tasks before 31 March could save you taxes and help you be on the right path for compliance-related tasks.
Certain financial tasks, including PPF, SSY, NPS contributions, investment declaations, ITR(U) submissions and PAN compliance among others have a deadline of 31 March.
Here is a checklist of the key financial tasks you should complete before 31 March to avoid penalties and maximise gains in terms of taxes and interests.
Take a look at the key financial deadlines before which you must complete certain tasks to stay ahead and make sure you're compliant with the rules.
In order to get benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers who are under the old tax regime can gain tax benefits if they make required contributions to government savings schemes like Public Provident Funds (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and National Pension Systems (NPS) before the 31 March deadline. Any contributions made after that will be applicable to next year's tax filing.
After 31 March, you cannot apply for PAN only using Aadhaar. Therefore, if you want to apply for PAN with minimal documents and hassle, you have to do it on or before 31 March. After that, documents like birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving licence, and matriculation certificate will be required for PAN application. Affidavits and other government documents may also be used if needed.
You need to submit your proof of investment to your employer by the 31 March 2026 deadline. These include —
The Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS are key documents required for compliance while filing your ITR. Taxpayers are required to verify the amounts mentioned in AIS and Form 26AS by 31 March to avoid mismatch and notice from the I-T Department.
Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can claim deductions on their health insurance premiums. You can deduct up to ₹25,000 under Section 80D for yourself. The tax deduction claim can only be made if you pay the premiums before the 31 March deadline.
Taxpayers who have accidentally not reported their tax deductions during filing last year's ITR can still correct their mistakes with updated returns (ITR-U). This needs to be filed before 31 March, 2026.
Taxpayers having an active home loan can claim deductions on both the principal under Section 80C and interest repayment under Section 24(b). The entire repayment can be claimed as deduction under both old and new tax regimes if your property has been let-out. Therefore, taxpayers must collect their Home Loan Interest Certificates from the lender for FY 2025-26 to claim deductions.
To ensure correct calculation of tax liability and paying of adequate advanced tax, taxpayers are encouraged to review their gains from capital investments before the 31 March financial deadline.
Ensure that you have made the minimum deposit on small savings schemes such as PPF, SSY, MIS and SCSS. This ensures that your savings scheme accounts eligible for tax deductions this year.
Taxpayers with foreign income must upload the statement of such income along with details of tax paid for this financial year by 31 March 2026.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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