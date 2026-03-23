10 key financial tasks to complete by 31 March, 2026 — PAN application, ITR(U) filing, PPF investment and more

31 March, 2026, financial deadlines: The Financial Year 2025-26 ends on 31 March, which is just a few days away. With FY26 ending soon, this is the right time to review your finances, taxes, and investments. Completing certain financial tasks before 31 March could save you taxes and help you be on the right path for compliance-related tasks.

Certain financial tasks, including PPF, SSY, NPS contributions, investment declaations, ITR(U) submissions and PAN compliance among others have a deadline of 31 March.

Here is a checklist of the key financial tasks you should complete before 31 March to avoid penalties and maximise gains in terms of taxes and interests.

Key financial deadlines on 31 March Take a look at the key financial deadlines before which you must complete certain tasks to stay ahead and make sure you're compliant with the rules.

PPF, SSY, NPS contributions to be made In order to get benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers who are under the old tax regime can gain tax benefits if they make required contributions to government savings schemes like Public Provident Funds (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) and National Pension Systems (NPS) before the 31 March deadline. Any contributions made after that will be applicable to next year's tax filing.

PAN card rules deadline After 31 March, you cannot apply for PAN only using Aadhaar. Therefore, if you want to apply for PAN with minimal documents and hassle, you have to do it on or before 31 March. After that, documents like birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving licence, and matriculation certificate will be required for PAN application. Affidavits and other government documents may also be used if needed.

Submitting investment proofs to employers You need to submit your proof of investment to your employer by the 31 March 2026 deadline. These include —

Rent receipts and rental agreement for House Rent Allowance (HRA) claims

Receipts for life and health insurance premium payment

ELSS investment statements or purchase receipts

PPF passbook or deposit receipts

AIS and Form 26AS checking The Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS are key documents required for compliance while filing your ITR. Taxpayers are required to verify the amounts mentioned in AIS and Form 26AS by 31 March to avoid mismatch and notice from the I-T Department.

Claiming deduction for health insurance under Section 80D Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can claim deductions on their health insurance premiums. You can deduct up to ₹25,000 under Section 80D for yourself. The tax deduction claim can only be made if you pay the premiums before the 31 March deadline.

ITR(U) deadline Taxpayers who have accidentally not reported their tax deductions during filing last year's ITR can still correct their mistakes with updated returns (ITR-U). This needs to be filed before 31 March, 2026.

Home loan interest certificate revision Taxpayers having an active home loan can claim deductions on both the principal under Section 80C and interest repayment under Section 24(b). The entire repayment can be claimed as deduction under both old and new tax regimes if your property has been let-out. Therefore, taxpayers must collect their Home Loan Interest Certificates from the lender for FY 2025-26 to claim deductions.

Reviewing capital gains from investments To ensure correct calculation of tax liability and paying of adequate advanced tax, taxpayers are encouraged to review their gains from capital investments before the 31 March financial deadline.

Minimum deposits in government savings schemes Ensure that you have made the minimum deposit on small savings schemes such as PPF, SSY, MIS and SCSS. This ensures that your savings scheme accounts eligible for tax deductions this year.

Updating foreign income statement Taxpayers with foreign income must upload the statement of such income along with details of tax paid for this financial year by 31 March 2026.