₹10 lakh health insurance does not mean ₹10 lakh payout; Here’s why your insurer may pay less than the hospital bill

Buying a health insurance policy with a ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh sum insured can give consumers a sense of financial security, but the headline cover does not necessarily mean the insurer will pay the entire hospital bill. Room-rent caps, disease-specific sub-limits, co-payments, deductibles, non-medical expenses and limits on certain treatments can all reduce the final payout.

Experts say consumers often focus on the premium and sum insured while overlooking these conditions. As a result, even a valid and approved claim can leave the policyholder paying a substantial amount from their own pocket.

Your sum insured is not always your actual payout A key distinction consumers need to understand is between the sum insured and the amount the insurer will actually pay for a particular treatment.

Sachin Joshi, President - Claims, Operations & Customer Service, Liberty General Insurance, said sub-limits or exhaustion of the sum insured can restrict further payments.

For instance, if a policyholder has already used part or all of the sum insured through earlier claims, there may be little or no cover left for a subsequent hospitalisation. Similarly, if a particular illness or treatment has a specified sub-limit, the insurer's payment can be restricted to that amount even when the overall sum insured is much higher.

Bikash Choudhary, CEO, FatakSecure, said consumers often overlook what he described as the "arithmetic clauses" of a health insurance policy. These clauses may not completely exclude a treatment, but can substantially reduce the amount paid by the insurer.

Room-rent limits can affect the final bill Room-rent restrictions are one of the clauses consumers should examine before buying a policy.

If a policy limits the room category or the amount payable towards room rent, choosing a more expensive room can have consequences beyond the room charge itself, depending on the policy's terms.

Vineet Gupta, Head – Product Development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said room-rent limits can influence the overall claim amount and should be checked before purchasing a policy.

The important point is that consumers should not assume that choosing a higher-priced hospital room will simply mean paying the difference in room rent. The impact on other admissible expenses depends on the specific policy's terms.

Disease-specific and treatment sub-limits can leave a big gap Some policies impose specific limits on particular diseases or treatments.

Choudhary gave the example of a robotic knee replacement costing ₹5.5 lakh where the policyholder has a ₹10 lakh sum insured but a ₹2 lakh cap for the relevant modern treatment. In such a case, the full ₹10 lakh cover does not mean the insurer will pay ₹5.5 lakh.

Cataract treatment can also have a specified limit. Choudhary cited an example where a policy limit of ₹40,000 applies to a procedure costing ₹85,000. The policyholder would have to bear the ₹45,000 difference, subject to the exact terms of the policy.

This is why comparing policies only on the basis of the sum insured can be misleading. Consumers also need to check whether specific treatments carry separate monetary limits.

Co-payment and deductibles reduce what the insurer pays Co-payment is another condition that can increase the policyholder's share of the hospital bill.

Under a co-payment clause, the insured has to bear a specified percentage of an admissible claim, with the insurer paying the remaining eligible amount.

Deductibles work differently but can also affect the amount payable by the insurer. Consumers should therefore understand both the percentage or amount they are required to bear and when the clause applies.

Gupta said co-payment and sub-limits are among the policy conditions consumers should review along with inclusions and exclusions.

Joshi also listed co-payments among the provisions customers should clearly understand before purchasing health insurance.

Non-medical expenses can come out of your pocket A hospital bill can contain several expenses that may not qualify for reimbursement under a health insurance policy.

These can include consumables and other non-medical items, depending on the policy.

Gupta said such expenses may not be covered unless the policy specifically provides for them.

Choudhary said items such as walkers, braces, home nursing, attendant charges and certain supplements may also be excluded unless explicitly covered.

This means that even after an insurer approves a hospitalisation claim, the policyholder may still have to pay some components of the final bill.

OPD and other treatments may not be covered by default Consumers also need to distinguish hospitalisation cover from broader healthcare coverage.

Joshi said customers often assume outpatient consultations and diagnosis-only admissions are covered by default. However, not all health insurance plans provide such coverage.

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Choudhary said doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, laboratory tests, medicines purchased from a chemist and standalone physiotherapy are typically not covered unless an OPD benefit has been purchased.

Similarly, dental treatment and infertility treatment may be excluded or subject to specific conditions under the policy.

Sum insured can also get exhausted A large sum insured does not necessarily remain available throughout the policy year.

If a policyholder has multiple claims during the year, the available cover can reduce as claims are paid. Joshi said sum-insured exhaustion is one of the factors that can restrict further payments.

Consumers should therefore check whether the policy provides restoration or reinstatement of the sum insured and understand the conditions attached to that benefit rather than assuming that the entire original cover will always be available.

What should you check before buying a policy? Experts say consumers should look beyond the premium and headline sum insured when comparing health insurance plans.

Joshi recommends checking permanent exclusions, waiting periods, co-payments, sub-limits and room-rent capping.

Gupta similarly recommends reviewing inclusions and exclusions, waiting periods, sub-limits, co-payment clauses and geographical scope.

Consumers should also check the non-payable expenses list and understand the conditions attached to pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses.

Choudhary recommends reading the Customer Information Sheet first and then examining the policy's definitions, payment limits, exclusions and non-payable items.

The key takeaway is that a ₹10 lakh health insurance policy should not automatically be interpreted as a promise that the insurer will pay ₹10 lakh towards any hospital bill. The actual payout depends on the admissible expenses and the policy's limits, exclusions and cost-sharing conditions.