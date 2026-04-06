₹10 lakh health insurance: Is it enough in 2026 amid rising medical costs? 6 key factors to consider

In the year 2026, a ₹10 lakh insurance cover is still marketed and promoted as ‘sufficient’ for an average family in the country. Yet, given how medical inflation is rising, such a figure may fall short in major cities, especially for critical illnesses such as heart surgeries, cancers, and other life-altering diseases.

According to the recent Aon Global Medical Trend Rates report, medical inflation in the country is at 12% to 13% (gross) annually. Not only can advanced treatments push hospital bills far higher, but many planners now treat an ₹10 lakh health cover as a base. It is certainly not a ceiling.

Rakesh Jain, CEO at IndusInd General Insurance, adds to this, saying, “A ₹10 lakh health cover is a practical base level, but it can fall short in metros where medical inflation and advanced treatments drive up costs. Buyers should proactively layer their policy with super top-ups and factor in age, city, and lifestyle-linked health risks.”

Keeping these developments in mind, let us understand the basic concept of health insurance, its significance in modern times, and several key factors to consider before locking in on a particular health insurance product.

What is health insurance?

Health insurance is a contract under which an insurer pays a fixed annual amount, known as the sum insured. This sum insured is dedicated towards hospitalisation and related medical expenses, in exchange for an annual premium.

This amount covers hospitalisation, pre- and post-treatment costs, day care procedures, and, depending on the plan's terms and conditions, even domiciliary care.

Why should you consider buying health insurance?

A health plan helps shield savings from being wiped out during serious medical emergencies such as accidents, surgeries, cancers, or cardiovascular conditions, among other similar conditions. These plans provide individuals with cashless treatment at network hospitals.

It also includes add-ons such as critical illness riders, wellness benefits, and health check-ups that can help detect problems early. This way, these plans provide investors with comprehensive health coverage for themselves and their families, as well as long-term peace of mind.

Risks of not taking one

With treatment costs continuously rising over the years, even a brief ICU stay or a routine surgery in a metro can cost ₹5 to 7 lakh. Such a treatment, without adequate health insurance coverage, can force families to dip into long-term savings and fixed deposits, sell assets, or even take on high-cost personal loans.

For self-employed individuals or low-income households, even a single medical shock can trigger long-term economic pain and put them in a never-ending cycle of debt. Keeping these aspects in mind, here are several important factors to consider before applying for new health insurance coverage.

6 factors to check before buying a health insurance

Sum insured and top-ups: For older adults (i.e., individuals aged 75 and above), especially in metros, a ₹ 10 lakh health insurance cover may be inadequate. Such individuals can consider a coverage range of ₹ 15 to 25 lakh, or a base + super top-up, after proper due diligence and discussion with health professionals.

City and lifestyle: Robotic surgeries, hospital room charges at metro hospitals, and advanced scans and tests can easily cost much more than in rural areas. The health insurance coverage of an individual, along with family coverage, must clearly reflect this for added protection in the future.

Pre-existing disease rules: Before signing any health insurance agreement, you should review waiting periods, exclusions and disclosure requirements diligently. This is important so you can understand which plan is best for you, given your current health condition and the need for medical help.

Exclusions and co-payment: Review the entire policy document to check whether any co-payment clauses, room-rent caps, or therapy restrictions apply. Ask the designated customer service executive if you have any doubts.

Network hospitals and claim-settlement record: You should also review the experience of individuals who have taken insurance-related services from the company you are looking to avail health insurance from. Consider insurers with strong cashless networks, high claim settlement ratios, and positive customer reviews.

Inflation and future-proofing: Opt for health insurance plans that offer automatic sum-insured restoration, annual increases, or top-up options. This way, your health insurance policy will continue to remain inflation -proof.

Before proceeding with any health insurance product, it is prudent to discuss with a certified health insurance professional and your personal doctor to reach a professionally guided decision on whether you need a ₹10 lakh health insurance cover or a lower one.