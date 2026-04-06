₹10 lakh health insurance: Is it enough in 2026 amid rising medical costs? 6 key factors to consider

In the year 2026, a ₹10 lakh insurance cover is still marketed and promoted as ‘sufficient’ for an average family in the country. Yet, given how medical inflation is rising, such a figure may fall short in major cities, especially for critical illnesses such as heart surgeries, cancers, and other life-altering diseases.
According to the recent Aon Global Medical Trend Rates report, medical inflation in the country is at 12% to 13% (gross) annually. Not only can advanced treatments push hospital bills far higher, but many planners now treat an ₹10 lakh health cover as a base. It is certainly not a ceiling.
Rakesh Jain, CEO at IndusInd General Insurance, adds to this, saying, “A ₹10 lakh health cover is a practical base level, but it can fall short in metros where medical inflation and advanced treatments drive up costs. Buyers should proactively layer their policy with super top-ups and factor in age, city, and lifestyle-linked health risks.”
Keeping these developments in mind, let us understand the basic concept of health insurance, its significance in modern times, and several key factors to consider before locking in on a particular health insurance product.
Health insurance is a contract under which an insurer pays a fixed annual amount, known as the sum insured. This sum insured is dedicated towards hospitalisation and related medical expenses, in exchange for an annual premium.
This amount covers hospitalisation, pre- and post-treatment costs, day care procedures, and, depending on the plan's terms and conditions, even domiciliary care.
A health plan helps shield savings from being wiped out during serious medical emergencies such as accidents, surgeries, cancers, or cardiovascular conditions, among other similar conditions. These plans provide individuals with cashless treatment at network hospitals.
It also includes add-ons such as critical illness riders, wellness benefits, and health check-ups that can help detect problems early. This way, these plans provide investors with comprehensive health coverage for themselves and their families, as well as long-term peace of mind.
With treatment costs continuously rising over the years, even a brief ICU stay or a routine surgery in a metro can cost ₹5 to 7 lakh. Such a treatment, without adequate health insurance coverage, can force families to dip into long-term savings and fixed deposits, sell assets, or even take on high-cost personal loans.
For self-employed individuals or low-income households, even a single medical shock can trigger long-term economic pain and put them in a never-ending cycle of debt. Keeping these aspects in mind, here are several important factors to consider before applying for new health insurance coverage.
Before proceeding with any health insurance product, it is prudent to discuss with a certified health insurance professional and your personal doctor to reach a professionally guided decision on whether you need a ₹10 lakh health insurance cover or a lower one.
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