₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore: When does hiring an investment adviser make financial sense? Here's what experts recommend

Building a portfolio is relatively straightforward when the number of financial decisions is limited. But as wealth grows, so does the cost of getting those decisions wrong. Asset allocation, taxes, insurance, debt, liquidity and long-term goals can start interacting in ways that are difficult to manage on your own.

There is no fixed corpus at which an investor must hire an investment adviser. However, experts say investors with ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh or more may start finding professional advice more useful, particularly when their finances become complex. The need for advice, however, can arise much earlier depending on an investor’s goals, income, liabilities, family responsibilities and investment experience.

₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 1 crore: When does professional investment advice start adding value? Uttam Agarwal, CBO at BajajCapital, said ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh and above can be a practical point at which professional advice starts becoming more meaningful, particularly when an investor’s financial situation is complex. However, he said these should not be treated as hard thresholds.

At around ₹25 lakh, the priority is generally to get the basics right, including maintaining an emergency fund, having adequate insurance, setting an appropriate asset allocation and avoiding unnecessary product complexity. For some investors, a one-time or periodic financial plan may be sufficient.

At around ₹50 lakh, different financial decisions can begin to interact more closely. Asset allocation, tax efficiency, insurance adequacy and funding of financial goals can have a more meaningful impact on overall wealth.

At ₹1 crore and beyond, investors may need to consider additional issues such as concentration risk, withdrawal planning, succession and estate planning, along with maintaining discipline across different market cycles.

The corpus alone, however, does not determine the need for advice. Someone with ₹30 lakh spread across a salary, ESOPs, a home loan, children's education goals and family responsibilities may have a more complicated financial situation than someone with ₹1 crore invested in a few diversified funds.

A ₹ 10 lakh portfolio can also need an adviser Investors do not necessarily have to wait until they accumulate ₹25 lakh or more before seeking professional advice.

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A person with ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh may benefit from advice when they are investing for the first time and need to establish the right financial foundation, including emergency savings, adequate protection and suitable asset allocation.

Agarwal said professional guidance can also be useful after a significant financial windfall, such as an inheritance, bonus, ESOP proceeds or property sale. Major life transitions, including marriage, having a child, changing jobs or taking a career break, can also alter an investor's goals and cash flows.

The nature of income is another consideration. A salaried investor with variable pay or ESOPs, a business owner with irregular cash flows and a household with dual incomes can have very different liquidity and risk requirements.

Tax complexity, debt, family responsibilities, financial knowledge, available time and investment temperament also matter. Someone with a significant EMI burden, for instance, may need to weigh debt repayment against investing in the context of their overall finances.

At the same time, investors with simple finances, clear goals, suitable low-cost investments and the discipline to stay invested may be comfortable managing their money independently.

As your corpus grows, these DIY investment mistakes can become costly One of the biggest mistakes is over-diversification. Holding several mutual funds with similar underlying holdings can create duplication without meaningfully improving diversification.

Concentration risk is another concern. Excessive exposure to a single stock, sector, employer's ESOPs or one property can become increasingly significant as the portfolio grows.

Return-chasing and panic selling can also become expensive. Moving between investments based on recent performance or exiting during market corrections can have a much larger rupee impact when the portfolio is larger.

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Tax leakage can similarly become meaningful over time, particularly when investments are sold without considering the tax implications. Investors can also end up taking more risk than intended if they do not have a clear asset-allocation and rebalancing framework.

As wealth grows, protection and succession planning also become important. Investors should periodically review their insurance, nominations and succession arrangements alongside their investments.