10 personal finance rules to build wealth, reduce risks and create a financially secure future

Check out the 10 essential personal finance rules every Indian should follow to build wealth, manage taxes, reduce debt, invest through SIPs, and secure financial stability with insurance, emergency savings and disciplined investing for long-term financial success.

Shivam Shukla
Updated8 Aug 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Disciplined investing, insurance and tax planning can help Indians build long-term wealth and financial security.
Disciplined investing, insurance and tax planning can help Indians build long-term wealth and financial security.

Have you ever devised a sensible financial plan for yourself and your family? With rising inflation, unpredictable interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical crises such as the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars, it is important for you, regardless of your age, profession, or life stage, to understand simple yet powerful personal finance rules to make your life more productive and financially rewarding.

This is because building wealth is not just about chasing the highest returns. It is about following a well-laid vision and disciplined financial plan. Whether you are a self-employed individual, a salaried employee, or nearing the retirement age of 60, a few core personal finance rules can make sure that you stay financially stable through distinct market cycles and chase economic objectives throughout your life.

As of today, investors in the country have access to a diverse range of investment avenues, tax regimes and insurance products. Still, even according to prominent personal finance books and legendary investors such as Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett, the basics remain unchanged: Focus on protecting your income, invest consistently and with devotion, keep your overall debt under control, and review your finances regularly.

Also Read | 7 personal finance rules everyone should know before turning 30

Keeping these simple ideas in mind, let us look at 10 personal finance rules that every Indian should clearly acknowledge and follow in their lives to achieve meaningful financial success.

10 powerful personal finance rules every Indian should follow

S.No

Rule

Why it matters

1Build an emergency fundKeep 6-12 months' expenses in a liquid account before making aggressive investments. This will protect you during sudden financial problems and ensure that you do not fall for high interest personal loans or credit card debt.
2Buy adequate term insuranceEnsure your family's financial security in case of an unforeseen event. This is even more important once an individual marries, as a term insurance will keep family finances protected in case of an unfortunate life altering event.
3Have comprehensive health insuranceRising medical costs can quickly erode savings without adequate cover. Having a proper health insurance cover, with meaningful riders and add-ons can help in keeping your personal and family health in order and also helping you avoid serious financial commitments in case of a health related problem.
4Start SIPs earlyInvesting regularly through SIPs helps benefit from compounding and rupee-cost averaging. You should start investing as early as possible, because growth only takes place through investments and not just from a higher salary.
5Increase investments with every salary hikeRaise SIPs by 5-10% annually to accelerate wealth creation. Do not fall prey to life-style inflation.
6Avoid high-interest debtClear credit card dues and expensive personal loans at the earliest. Borrow only when absolutely necessary and avoid making emotion driven borrowing decisions.
7Diversify your portfolioSpread investments across equity, debt and gold to reduce overall risk. For this you can take guidance from a professional or financial advisor.
8Plan taxes throughout the yearDon't wait until the last quarter; choose the tax regime and investments wisely. This will save you from last minute panic.
9Review financial goals annuallyRebalance investments and insurance as income and life goals change. This is important because with age and different life stages one news fresh ideas and goals.
10Nominate and document assetsKeep nominations updated and maintain records to ensure smooth succession. This is vital in order to ensure that your family members get their deserved rights in your absence.

It is a given that these rules might appear to be easy and simple to understand. Still, diligently following them is what counts, as it can make a significant difference over the long term.

Also Read | SCSS vs SBI FD vs RBI Bond: Best retirement option for senior citizens?

It is also wise for all investors to avoid reacting emotionally to short-term market volatility and instead remain focused on their current financial reality, and long-term economic objectives.

Significance of personal finance planning

In summary, personal finance as a concept is less about finding the ‘best’ or ‘top’ investment. It is more about having a long-term vision and strong financial habits. When you have a disciplined approach towards basic concepts such as life insurance, health insurance, investing, management of taxes and risk tolerance, these aspects can holistically help you in creating wealth while protecting your financial economic future and overall prosperity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment or tax advice. Readers should assess their financial circumstances and consult a qualified financial adviser before making any investment or insurance decisions.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Financial PlanFinancial PlanningPersonal Finance
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