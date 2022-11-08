10 reasons why digital rupee is the future of money

“RBI data shows that from 2018 to 2020, Indian banks lost approximately USD 50 billion to fraud. According to a CVC report, one of the main reasons for the top 100 cases of fraud is the improper end-use of lent funds. While the current system relies on post-facto checks such as CA audit reports and stock statements etc, a digital currency could address these problems proactively with installed programmability and regulated traceability," said Dalmia.