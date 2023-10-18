10 reasons why you should link your Rupay credit card with UPI
RBI and NPCI's recent introduction of UPI payments for Rupay credit cards brings the benefits of digital payments and credit card flexibility together, offering a convenient and versatile payment method.
UPI payments have grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. But paying with a bank account does not have any benefits for credit card enthusiasts. This has changed now as RBI and NPCI have enabled Rupay credit cards for UPI payments. Soon, we will be able to use Rupay credit cards for UPI QR codes.