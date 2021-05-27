10 things to know about standard personal accident insurance

9. Cumulative bonus (CB), which means any increase or addition in the sum insured granted by the insurer without an associated increase in premium, is applicable only in respect of base cover. Sum insured (excluding CB) will get increased by 5% of sum insured in respect of each claim-free policy year subject to a maximum of 50% of the sum insured, provided the policy is renewed without a break. If a claim is made in any particular year, the cumulative bonus accrued will be reduced at the same rate at which it has accrued.