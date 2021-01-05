10 things to know about standard term insurance policy Saral Jeevan Bima

8. Waiting period: The policy will have a waiting period of 45 days from the date of commencement of risk. In the case of revival of the policy, the waiting period will not be applicable. Also, this policy will cover death due to accident only during the waiting period of 45 days from the date of commencement of risk. In case of death of the life assured, other than due to accident during the waiting period, an amount equal to 100% of all premiums received excluding taxes, if any, will be paid. However, the sum assured will not be paid in such a scenario.