10 things to remember while investing in tax saving fixed deposits (FDs)4 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Fixed deposits that qualify as tax-saving FDs (Fixed Deposits) under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provide tax advantages to investors.
Fixed deposits that qualify as "tax-saving FDs" (Fixed Deposits) under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provide tax advantages to investors. By purchasing tax-saving FDs, investors may deduct up to Rs. 1.5 lakh from their annual taxes. However, interest earned on these FDs is taxable as per the investor's income tax slab rate. Being that tax-saving FDs have a five-year lock-in term and premature withdrawals are not permitted, it is vital to note that these FDs are not appropriate for investors who need liquidity or who wish to invest for a shorter period of time. However, before investing in tax saving FDs there are some facts which are as follows that investors need to know.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×