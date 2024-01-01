 10 top-performing equity mutual funds of 2023; check list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 01 2024 10:21:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.55 0.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 793.30 1.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 309.15 -0.64%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.65 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 469.90 -0.38%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  10 top-performing equity mutual funds of 2023; check list here
Back Back
MintGenie

10 top-performing equity mutual funds of 2023; check list here

MintGenie Team

Thanks to the ongoing bull run with Sensex delivering more than 18 percent return and Nifty giving 20 percent, equity mutual funds followed suit. Here we give a lowdown on the top 10 mutual fund schemes based on the returns they delivered

Mutual fund schemes in categories such as multi cap, flexi cap, value and ELSS gave high returns in the range of 30-40 percent per annum. Premium
Mutual fund schemes in categories such as multi cap, flexi cap, value and ELSS gave high returns in the range of 30-40 percent per annum.

If you are a mutual fund investor then this calendar year must have turned out good — if not phenomenal — for you in terms of the returns these schemes have delivered.

Thanks to the ongoing bull run with BSE Sensex fetching more than 18 percent return (and Nifty 20 percent), equity mutual funds have kept most investors on the edge of euphoria. It is, therefore, no surprise that equity mutual fund investment has seen a significant jump in 2023.

Cumulative inflow into equity funds for the year 2023 stood at 1,44,576crore,more than four times the cumulative inflow in debt mutual funds which stood at 29,470 crore.

Some of the thematic funds have given as high as 50 percent return, particularly in the infrastructure, realty and PSU space.

Mutual fund schemes in other categories such as multi cap, flexi cap, value and ELSS gave high returns in the range of 30-40 percent per annum.

Here we present the top ten equity mutual funds based on their past one-year returns

Mutual funds                                                                     1-year return (%) 
JM Value Fund                                                                   47.66
Nippon India Value Fund                                                       42.38
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund                                 43.02
Axis Value Fund                                                              40.16
SBI Long Term Equity Fund                                                 40.00
HDFC Multi Cap Fund                                                         40.19
Kotak Multicap Fund                                                           39.77
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund                                38.05
ITI Multi Cap Fund                                                                38.54
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund                                    38.13

(Source: AMFI; 1-year return ending Dec 29, 2023)

As we can see in the table above, value mutual funds gave returns in the range of 40-47 percent in the past one year. These include JM Value Fund, Nippon India Value Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund and Axis Value Fund.

Some multi cap mutual funds gave returns as high as 38-40 percent which include HDFC Multi Cap Fund, Kotak Multicap Fund, ITI Multi Cap Fund and Nippon India Multi Cap Fund.

Thematic funds

Some of the thematic mutual funds particularly in the PSU and Infra categories have delivered even better returns. For instance, ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund gave 52.72 percent return, Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund gave 59 percent and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund gave 58 percent return.

Thematic funds                                             1-year-return (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund     59.28
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund                52.72
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund              58.00

(1-year returns)

However, it is vital to note that the historical returns, albeit a key factor to evaluate a fund’s potential, does not guarantee its future potential. Other factors that investors should consider before deciding to invest in a scheme include the category of fund, reputation of mutual fund house and past performance of fund house as well as that of fund manager, so on and so forth.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App