10 types of standard insurance policies spawned by pandemic

This is a standard health insurance policy for individuals and families that can provide on an indemnity basis. An indemnity policy means that a policy can compensate an insured party for some unexpected damages or losses up to a certain limit. The minimum coverage that health insurers have to mandatorily offer is ₹50,000 and can go up to ₹10 lakh under this standard health insurance product. In July 2020, Irdai had allowed insurers to offer a sum insured as low as ₹50,000 under this product with no upper limit.