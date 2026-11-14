₹100 daily vs ₹3,000 monthly SIP in mutual funds: Which investment helps you build bigger money corpus in 5, 10, 15 yrs?

Investing ₹100 every day or putting ₹3,000 into a mutual fund at the beginning of every month may appear to be the same thing. After all, ₹100 a day adds up to ₹3,000 over 30 days. But does the frequency of your investments make a difference to your final wealth over the long term?
For investors deciding between a daily and a monthly systematic investment plan (SIP), the difference may lie in the amount invested over a year and how long each instalment remains invested.
Let's look at how both investment options could grow over 5, 10 and 15 years, assuming an equity mutual fund delivers an annualised return of 12%.
An investor putting ₹100 into an equity mutual fund every day would invest ₹36,500 annually. Assuming a 12% annualised return, here's how the investment could grow:
|Investment period
|5 years
|10 years
|15 years
|Total investment
|₹1.82 lakh
|₹3.65 lakh
|₹5.47 lakh
|Estimated returns
|₹67,590
|₹3.41 lakh
|₹9.88 lakh
|Final value
|₹2.50 lakh
|₹7.06 lakh
|₹15.36 lakh
Now, consider an investor who invests ₹3,000 every month in the same category of equity mutual fund, assuming the same 12% annualised return. Here's how the investment could grow over different periods:
|Investment period
|5 years
|10 years
|15 years
|Total investment
|₹1.80 lakh
|₹3.60 lakh
|₹5.40 lakh
|Estimated returns
|₹67,460
|₹3.37 lakh
|₹9.74 lakh
|Final value
|₹2.47 lakh
|₹6.97 lakh
|₹15.14 lakh
The ₹100 daily SIP generates a higher estimated final value across all three investment periods.
The difference is partly because the daily SIP involves a slightly higher total investment over the year, rather than investment frequency alone. A daily SIP of ₹100 for 365 days amounts to ₹36,500 annually, while a monthly SIP of ₹3,000 amounts to ₹36,000 a year. This means the daily SIP involves an additional investment of ₹500 annually. As a result, both options generate comparable wealth over the long term.
For investors, the choice between a daily and monthly SIP should ultimately depend on their cash flow, convenience, and ability to invest consistently over the long term. Regular contributions and staying invested are more important than the frequency of investments.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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