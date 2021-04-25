Lenders are sometimes wary of lending to an individual taking a loan for the first time. The reason: such borrowers don't have a record with credit bureaus, which makes it difficult for lenders to evaluate them.

To overcome this problem, credit bureaus have solutions wherein they compare the profile of new to credit (NTC) customer with other similar profiles.

TransUnion CIBIL, for example, offers a CreditVision NTC Score service for first-time borrowers.

The score ranges from 101-200, with higher values indicating lower credit risk and reduced probability of default by the borrower.

The NTC customer is a large market. According to a recent report by TransUnion CIBIL, there could be 100 million (10 crore) such borrowers every year. Recently, the credit bureau released some data about the NTC customer.

According to the report, between January 2019 and January 2021, of the total inquiries that TransUnion CIBIL received from NTC customers, 35% were in the 26-35 age group. Those below 25 constituted 24% of the inquiries.





In the same period, most NTC customers (46%) sought a loan for a two-wheeler, followed by consumer durable (28%) and home loans (25%), respectively.

According to data, the NTC customers' demographic profile was more or less evenly distributed. Of the total applicants in the two-year period, 29% were from semi-urban areas, 25% were from rural and metro areas, and 21% were from urban areas.

"Majority of India's population is under 40 years of age, and this group is most likely to seek their first ever loan or credit card from banks and credit institutions," said Rajesh Kumar, managing director and CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, in the report.

