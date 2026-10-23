₹10,000 monthly in Post Office RD vs PPF: Which investment builds a bigger corpus in 15 years? Returns compared

Are you an investor looking to build a long-term savings corpus, especially in the current difficult-to-predict geopolitical environment? Do you have a proper financial plan for the same? Have you sought professional advice to ensure that the best possible investment decision is made? Are you aware of the prominent small savings schemes to facilitate your investment journey?

If not, you can look to popular small savings schemes such as the Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) and the Public Provident Fund (PPF). The official name of the Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) is National Savings Recurring Deposit Account (RD).

Both of these government-backed small savings schemes offer investors lucrative benefits, but they differ in interest rates, investment tenures, and eventual tax treatment. That is why it is vital for aspiring investors to clearly understand these schemes, their salient features, and plan their investments accordingly.

Furthermore, for the October-December 2026 quarter, the Post Office RD offers investors 6.7% interest per annum, compounded quarterly, whereas PPF offers a 7.1% interest rate compounded annually.

Still, do keep in mind that the RD has an initial 5-year tenure, whereas the PPF return matures after 15 years. This difference is of immense importance when comparing their potential returns over the same period.

How much corpus can you build in 15 years? Now, for example, you invest ₹10,000 every month in either scheme for 15 years. Then your total contribution will be ₹18 lakh in both cases. Also, the maximum extension permissible in an RD is 5 years after the initial 5-year tenure. That is why continuous investments in fresh RDs are assumed in this write-up for ease of understanding.

Still, in both cases, the final corpus will depend on factors such as the applicable interest rates, deposit timing, total tenure, associated changes, and, in the case of RD, how you reinvest the proceeds after maturity.

For a straightforward comparison, assuming the current interest rates remain unchanged, the estimated calculations and figures are discussed below:

Particulars Post Office RD Public Provident Fund (PPF) Monthly investment ₹10,000 ₹10,000 Annual investment ₹1.20 lakh ₹1.20 lakh Assumed annual interest rate 6.7% 7.1% Investment period 10 years, including extensions and reinvestment of proceeds in a fresh 5-year RD 15 years Total contributions ₹12 lakh + ₹6 lakh = ₹18 lakh ₹18 lakh Illustrative corpus ₹ 17,08,546 + ₹ 7,13,659 = ₹ 24,22,205 (approximately) ₹32,54,567 (approximately) Estimated interest earned Around ₹6,22,205 Around ₹14,54,567

Note: These are illustrative estimates, not guaranteed maturity amounts. They assume unchanged interest rates and regular monthly contributions. PPF deposits are assumed to be made by the fifth of each month to maximise interest. The RD projection assumes continued monthly savings and reinvestment at the same effective rate; actual returns depend on account terms, extension rules and prevailing reinvestment rates.

The above assumptions and estimates clearly indicate that PPF can build a slightly larger, better-quality corpus under these conditions. Still, the difference should not be treated as an assured outcome, because applicable interest rates may change over the 15-year term of small savings scheme investments.

Which scheme should you choose? Now, this decision depends on the individual investor and their current circumstances. PPF may be a meaningful investment option for investors who are saving for long-term economic goals such as retirement, as it offers tax-free interest and maturity proceeds, with a longer investment period.

Eligible contributions can also qualify for Section 80C of the old tax regime, subject to the applicable conditions. Furthermore, the annual investment limit is ₹1.5 lakh; that is why monthly contributions of ₹10,000 fall within the permissible investment limit.

On the other hand, Post Office RD might be a more meaningful investment option for investors who prefer a shorter initial commitment with a structured monthly savings plan. Its initial 5-year investment period can be extended by another 5 years under today's rules. For the 15-year goal, however, investors must plan to reinvest the proceeds after 10 years from the extended term's end to achieve returns over 15 years.

Thus, PPF may be a more prudent investment option for investors seeking long-term tax efficiency, savings and wealth creation for a longer lock-in period. Whereas the Post Office RD can help in building a disciplined monthly savings habit.

Before choosing any particular investment option, aspiring investors should compare the schemes' tax treatment, liquidity and withdrawal rules, and remember that the interest rates applicable today on these schemes are not guaranteed to remain fixed for 15 years.