₹10,000 monthly SIP in a mutual fund vs Post Office RD: Which builds a bigger corpus in 5 years? Check calculations

Do you know that investing ₹10,000 every month for 5 years in different asset classes can result in helping you build a meaningful corpus? Still, what must not be overlooked is that the final amount in this case will depend on the investment option an individual chooses and on how the investments are planned.

Furthermore, when comparing investment options such as an SIP in a mutual fund or a Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), the two offer entirely different ways to invest. Mutual fund SIPs offer market-linked returns, with a higher potential for returns but also higher risk. Whereas a Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) provides predictable returns even amid severe market volatility and is backed by the government, the eventual returns might be slightly lower compared with mutual funds.

To take advantage of such investment options, it is important for aspiring investors to clearly understand the options, their pros and cons, and then plan long-term investments accordingly.

Keeping these basics in mind, let us compare how much both investments could generate over 5 years, based on several factors and stated assumptions.

Mutual fund SIP vs Post Office RD: 5-year calculation Now, for this particular comparison, let us presume that a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 earns an illustrative annualised return of 12%. The Post Office RD, on the other hand, currently offers investors 6.7% annual interest, compounded quarterly, for October to December 2026, and continues at this rate proportionally.

The complete details are discussed below:

Particulars Mutual fund SIP Post Office RD Monthly investment ₹ 10,000 ₹ 10,000 Investment period 5 years 5 years Total investment ₹ 6,00,000 ₹ 6,00,000 Assumed annual return 12% 6.7% Estimated maturity value ₹ 8,16,697 ₹ 7,13,700 Estimated gains ₹ 2,16,697 ₹ 1,13,700

Note: The calculations above are illustrative. For complete details related to Post Office RD and the latest rates, refer to the official website of India Post.

How are the calculations done? Mutual fund SIP: To put it simply, investing ₹ 10,000 monthly for 60 months at an assumed 12% annualised return (1% monthly) gives an estimated corpus of about ₹ 8.17 lakh.

Post Office RD: On the other hand, investing ₹ 10,000 monthly for 60 months at 6.7% interest gives a maturity amount of approximately ₹ 7.14 lakh. The mutual fund SIP could hence help an investor generate approximately ₹1.03 lakh more than the Post Office RD over five years. Still, mutual fund returns are not assured or guaranteed; they can be higher or lower subject to market conditions.

Which investment should you choose? Now, it is clear that a mutual fund SIP generally yields a higher estimated return, thus creating a larger estimated corpus. The 12% return in the above case is still only an assumption.

Mutual funds are market-linked, and their returns can vary significantly depending on a host of factors such as fund performance, geopolitical problems, market volatility, etc. There is also a serious risk of capital loss in mutual funds, particularly over shorter investment horizons.

A Post Office RD, on the other hand, is a slightly different kind of investment. It offers investors a fixed interest rate and predictable maturity proceeds. This investment option can work well for senior citizens or investors who prioritise lower risk and capital safety.

Still, the safety of this investment option comes with relatively modest returns, and premature closure can result in reduced interest earned by an individual investor.

In summary, if you can tolerate market fluctuations, geopolitical developments, dollar-rupee fluctuations, and a host of other factors that can directly influence equity markets and impact mutual fund performance, then a mutual fund SIP may offer you a better wealth-creation opportunity.

However, if capital preservation, predictability, wealth management and effective conservation are your primary priorities, then a Post Office RD may be a wiser investment option.

Therefore, there cannot be a single investment option for everyone. The eventual investment choice should depend on an individual’s financial goals, family responsibilities, investment horizon, risk tolerance, and the depth of understanding of different asset classes.

To ensure a sound investment decision, it is wise to seek professional advice from a certified financial advisor to eliminate discrepancies.