₹10,000 monthly SIP in a mutual fund vs Post Office RD: Which builds a bigger corpus in 5 years? Check calculations

A 10,000 monthly mutual fund SIP could build a larger corpus than a Post Office RD over 5 years but with higher risk. Compare estimated maturity values, investment gains, interest rates and risks to understand which savings option may suit your financial goals.

Shivam Shukla
Published14 Nov 2026, 02:46 PM IST
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A monthly investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 through a mutual fund SIP or Post Office RD can help build savings over five years. But which option offers a higher maturity value? Compare their estimated returns, potential gains and risks to make an informed investment decision. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
A monthly investment of ₹10,000 through a mutual fund SIP or Post Office RD can help build savings over five years. But which option offers a higher maturity value? Compare their estimated returns, potential gains and risks to make an informed investment decision. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

Do you know that investing 10,000 every month for 5 years in different asset classes can result in helping you build a meaningful corpus? Still, what must not be overlooked is that the final amount in this case will depend on the investment option an individual chooses and on how the investments are planned.

Furthermore, when comparing investment options such as an SIP in a mutual fund or a Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), the two offer entirely different ways to invest. Mutual fund SIPs offer market-linked returns, with a higher potential for returns but also higher risk. Whereas a Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) provides predictable returns even amid severe market volatility and is backed by the government, the eventual returns might be slightly lower compared with mutual funds.

To take advantage of such investment options, it is important for aspiring investors to clearly understand the options, their pros and cons, and then plan long-term investments accordingly.

Also Read | NSC vs SCSS: Compare returns, safety and tax benefits for senior citizens 2026

Keeping these basics in mind, let us compare how much both investments could generate over 5 years, based on several factors and stated assumptions.

Mutual fund SIP vs Post Office RD: 5-year calculation

Now, for this particular comparison, let us presume that a monthly SIP of 10,000 earns an illustrative annualised return of 12%. The Post Office RD, on the other hand, currently offers investors 6.7% annual interest, compounded quarterly, for October to December 2026, and continues at this rate proportionally.

The complete details are discussed below:

Particulars

Mutual fund SIP

Post Office RD

Monthly investment 10,000 10,000
Investment period5 years5 years
Total investment 6,00,000 6,00,000
Assumed annual return12%6.7%
Estimated maturity value 8,16,697 7,13,700
Estimated gains 2,16,697 1,13,700

Note: The calculations above are illustrative. For complete details related to Post Office RD and the latest rates, refer to the official website of India Post.

How are the calculations done?

  • Mutual fund SIP: To put it simply, investing 10,000 monthly for 60 months at an assumed 12% annualised return (1% monthly) gives an estimated corpus of about 8.17 lakh.
  • Post Office RD: On the other hand, investing 10,000 monthly for 60 months at 6.7% interest gives a maturity amount of approximately 7.14 lakh.

The mutual fund SIP could hence help an investor generate approximately 1.03 lakh more than the Post Office RD over five years. Still, mutual fund returns are not assured or guaranteed; they can be higher or lower subject to market conditions.

Which investment should you choose?

Now, it is clear that a mutual fund SIP generally yields a higher estimated return, thus creating a larger estimated corpus. The 12% return in the above case is still only an assumption.

Mutual funds are market-linked, and their returns can vary significantly depending on a host of factors such as fund performance, geopolitical problems, market volatility, etc. There is also a serious risk of capital loss in mutual funds, particularly over shorter investment horizons.

A Post Office RD, on the other hand, is a slightly different kind of investment. It offers investors a fixed interest rate and predictable maturity proceeds. This investment option can work well for senior citizens or investors who prioritise lower risk and capital safety.

Still, the safety of this investment option comes with relatively modest returns, and premature closure can result in reduced interest earned by an individual investor.

In summary, if you can tolerate market fluctuations, geopolitical developments, dollar-rupee fluctuations, and a host of other factors that can directly influence equity markets and impact mutual fund performance, then a mutual fund SIP may offer you a better wealth-creation opportunity.

However, if capital preservation, predictability, wealth management and effective conservation are your primary priorities, then a Post Office RD may be a wiser investment option.

Therefore, there cannot be a single investment option for everyone. The eventual investment choice should depend on an individual’s financial goals, family responsibilities, investment horizon, risk tolerance, and the depth of understanding of different asset classes.

Also Read | Large vs mid vs small-cap fund returns: The ultimate SIP winner revealed

To ensure a sound investment decision, it is wise to seek professional advice from a certified financial advisor to eliminate discrepancies.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Mutual fund returns are market-linked and not guaranteed. RD interest is subject to applicable scheme rules and taxation. Before making any investment, seek advice from a certified financial advisor.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Investment OptionsPersonal FinanceMutual FundSIPRecurring Deposit
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