₹10,000 SIP for 20 years can create ₹87.3 lakh on paper, but can you afford it monthly? Here’s what investors miss

SIP calculators can make long-term investing look straightforward. Enter a monthly investment, assume a return and the projected corpus can run into several lakhs or even crores. But one assumption can make these illustrations look more attractive than what an investor may realistically achieve, i.e. the ability to invest the same amount every month for two decades.

DSP Mutual Fund’s September 2026 Netra report examines this through an affordability-adjusted SIP analysis. It compares a flat ₹10,000 monthly SIP with an SIP whose contribution rises in line with income. The analysis shows a sizeable difference in the final corpus.

A ₹ 10,000 SIP today was not the same ₹ 10,000 SIP 20 years ago A fixed SIP projection assumes that an investor can consistently set aside the same amount each month. But the amount that is affordable today may not have been affordable when the investment started.

DSP says ₹10,000 is roughly 55% of the average Indian’s monthly per-capita net national income today. Twenty years ago, the same ₹10,000 was more than 350% of the monthly per-capita NNI.

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In other words, ₹10,000 was a much bigger financial burden for an average Indian back then than it is today.

To make the comparison more realistic, DSP calculated how much an investor could have invested 20 years ago if they were putting aside roughly the same share of their income as someone investing ₹10,000 a month today.

The SIP would have been ₹1,536 in FY2006-07, rising to ₹2,595 in FY2010-11, ₹4,317 in FY2015-16 and ₹5,795 in FY2020-21 before reaching ₹10,000 today.

How an affordable ₹ 10,000 SIP today would have changed over 20 years

Financial year Income-adjusted monthly SIP FY2006-07 ₹ 1,536 FY2010-11 ₹ 2,595 FY2015-16 ₹ 4,317 FY2020-21 ₹ 5,795 FY2025-26 ₹ 10,000 Source, DSP Mutual Fund. The SIP is calculated as 54.7% of monthly per-capita NNI.

This is important because a ₹10,000 SIP started 20 years ago is not necessarily a realistic representation of what an investor could have afforded at that time. The report says this is an example of the “problem of induction”, where investors use the past as a template for the future.

The same 20-year SIP can show a very different final corpus The difference in affordability becomes more apparent when the two SIP approaches are applied to the Nifty 50 TRI over 20 years.

According to DSP, a flat ₹10,000 monthly SIP from September 2006 to August 2026 would have meant investing ₹24 lakh in total. The resulting terminal value was ₹87.3 lakh.

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The income-adjusted SIP, however, required a total investment of ₹12.2 lakh and produced a terminal value of ₹31.9 lakh.

Flat SIP vs affordability-adjusted SIP

Flat ₹10,000 SIP Income-adjusted SIP Monthly SIP ₹ 10,000 throughout ₹ 1,536 to ₹ 10,000 Period Sep 2006-Aug 2026 Sep 2006-Aug 2026 Total invested ₹ 24 lakh ₹ 12.2 lakh Final corpus ₹ 87.3 lakh ₹ 31.9 lakh Source: DSP Mutual Fund. Based on Nifty 50 TRI. Returns are pre-tax and pre-exit-load.

The difference is not being presented by DSP as a prediction of what future SIP investors will earn. Rather, the analysis highlights how a fixed-SIP illustration can differ from an investment pattern that accounts for affordability.

What happens if you stop your SIP when markets fall Affordability is not the only issue. DSP also highlights the risk of SIP stoppage and withdrawalas factors that can affect the eventual portfolio value.

Market downturns can coincide with job uncertainty, layoffs and pay cuts. These circumstances can force investors to stop SIPs or withdraw money when they need cash the most.

The report compares the final corpus when a 20-year SIP is stopped at different points in the journey.

Impact of stopping a SIP at different points

Scenario Final corpus No stoppage ₹ 87.3 lakh SIP stopped during GFC 2008-09 ₹ 75.7 lakh SIP stopped during taper 2013-14 ₹ 61.8 lakh SIP stopped during Covid 2020-21 ₹ 49.0 lakh Source: DSP Mutual Fund

It also examined the impact of withdrawing 50% of the corpus at different points in the investment journey. A 50% withdrawal during the global financial crisis trough resulted in a final corpus of ₹75.7 lakh, compared with ₹61.8 lakh when the withdrawal occurred around the taper period and ₹49 lakh when it occurred at the Covid trough.