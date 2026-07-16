₹10,000 SIP to ₹30 lakh: These large & midcap mutual funds led 10-year returns

Large & midcap mutual funds have delivered strong long-term SIP returns over the past decade, with four schemes growing a monthly investment of ₹10,000 into more than ₹30 lakh.

The latest rankings show Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund topped the category with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.02%, while Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund, Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund also crossed the ₹30 lakh mark.

Under the SEBI's mutual fund categorisation norms, large & midcap funds are required to invest at least 35% each in large-cap and mid-cap stocks, giving investors exposure to companies across both segments.

Which large & midcap funds delivered the highest SIP returns? The large & midcap category has delivered an average annualised return of more than 14% over the past 10 years, outperforming its benchmark, the BSE LargeMidCap Total Return Index, which returned 13.2% during the same period.

Here are the funds with highest 10-year SIP returns.

Fund 10-year SIP return Value of ₹10,000 monthly SIP after 10 years Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund 19.02% ₹ 32.64 lakh Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund 18.11% ₹ 31.07 lakh Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund 18.05% ₹ 30.96 lakh ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund 17.67% ₹ 30.31 lakh Source: Value Research. Returns are for direct plans as of July 14, 2026.

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund topped the list with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.02%, taking the value of a ₹10,000 monthly SIP to ₹32.64 lakh over a decade. The fund manages assets worth ₹11,164 crore, has an expense ratio of 0.56%, and carries a 4-star Value Research rating.

Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund ranked second with a 10-year SIP return of 18.11%, growing the same investment to ₹31.07 lakh. The scheme has assets under management (AUM) of ₹3,450 crore, an expense ratio of 0.61%, and a 2-star Value Research rating.

Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund followed closely with a 10-year SIP return of 18.05%, taking the investment value to ₹30.96 lakh. It manages ₹18,783 crore in assets, has the lowest expense ratio among the four at 0.45%, and carries a 5-star Value Research rating.

ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund completed the list with a 10-year SIP return of 17.67%, growing the investment to ₹30.31 lakh. It is also the largest scheme among the four, with assets under management of ₹30,971 crore, an expense ratio of 0.67%, and a 5-star Value Research rating.

Which funds are leading over shorter time periods? Over the three-year period, Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund retained the top spot with an annualised SIP return of 19.05%. It was followed by Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund (16.93%), HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund (14.65%), Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund (12.54%) and Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund (11.93%).

Top large & midcap funds by 3-year SIP returns

Rank Fund 3-year SIP return (%) 1 Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund 19.05 2 Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund 16.93 3 HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund 14.65 4 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund 12.54 5 Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund 11.93 Source: Value Research. Data as of July 14, 2026.

The five-year rankings also feature several familiar names. Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund topped the category with an annualised SIP return of 21.36%, narrowly ahead of Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund at 21.19%.

Top large & midcap funds by 5-year SIP returns

Rank Fund 5-year SIP return (%) 1 Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund 21.36 2 Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund 21.19 3 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund 18.13 4 HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund 17.38 5 ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund 16.14 Source: Value Research. Data as of July 14, 2026.