₹10,000 SIP to ₹30 lakh: These large & midcap mutual funds led 10-year returns

Large & midcap mutual funds have delivered strong long-term SIP returns over the past decade, with four schemes growing a monthly investment of ₹10,000 into more than ₹30 lakh.
The latest rankings show Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund topped the category with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.02%, while Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund, Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund also crossed the ₹30 lakh mark.
Under the SEBI's mutual fund categorisation norms, large & midcap funds are required to invest at least 35% each in large-cap and mid-cap stocks, giving investors exposure to companies across both segments.
The large & midcap category has delivered an average annualised return of more than 14% over the past 10 years, outperforming its benchmark, the BSE LargeMidCap Total Return Index, which returned 13.2% during the same period.
Here are the funds with highest 10-year SIP returns.
Fund
10-year SIP return
Value of ₹10,000 monthly SIP after 10 years
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|19.02%
|₹32.64 lakh
|Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund
|18.11%
|₹31.07 lakh
|Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund
|18.05%
|₹30.96 lakh
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|17.67%
|₹30.31 lakh
Source: Value Research. Returns are for direct plans as of July 14, 2026.
Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund topped the list with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.02%, taking the value of a ₹10,000 monthly SIP to ₹32.64 lakh over a decade. The fund manages assets worth ₹11,164 crore, has an expense ratio of 0.56%, and carries a 4-star Value Research rating.
Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund ranked second with a 10-year SIP return of 18.11%, growing the same investment to ₹31.07 lakh. The scheme has assets under management (AUM) of ₹3,450 crore, an expense ratio of 0.61%, and a 2-star Value Research rating.
Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund followed closely with a 10-year SIP return of 18.05%, taking the investment value to ₹30.96 lakh. It manages ₹18,783 crore in assets, has the lowest expense ratio among the four at 0.45%, and carries a 5-star Value Research rating.
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund completed the list with a 10-year SIP return of 17.67%, growing the investment to ₹30.31 lakh. It is also the largest scheme among the four, with assets under management of ₹30,971 crore, an expense ratio of 0.67%, and a 5-star Value Research rating.
Over the three-year period, Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund retained the top spot with an annualised SIP return of 19.05%. It was followed by Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund (16.93%), HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund (14.65%), Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund (12.54%) and Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund (11.93%).
Top large & midcap funds by 3-year SIP returns
Rank
Fund
3-year SIP return (%)
|1
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|19.05
|2
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|16.93
|3
|HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund
|14.65
|4
|Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund
|12.54
|5
|Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund
|11.93
Source: Value Research. Data as of July 14, 2026.
The five-year rankings also feature several familiar names. Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund topped the category with an annualised SIP return of 21.36%, narrowly ahead of Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund at 21.19%.
Top large & midcap funds by 5-year SIP returns
Rank
Fund
5-year SIP return (%)
|1
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|21.36
|2
|Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
|21.19
|3
|Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund
|18.13
|4
|HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund
|17.38
|5
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|16.14
Source: Value Research. Data as of July 14, 2026.
Taken together, the three-, five- and 10-year rankings show that long-term outperformance has not been driven by a single scheme. While some funds have consistently featured among the top performers across multiple periods, others have improved their rankings over shorter horizons.
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