₹10,000 SIP to ₹30 lakh: These large & midcap mutual funds led 10-year returns

A 10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to over 30 lakh in these four large & midcap funds. Check the top-performing schemes and how they stack up over shorter investment horizons.

Kirti Jha
Updated16 Jul 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Over the three-year period, Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund retained the top spot with an annualised SIP return of 19.05%. (This is an AI-generated image)
Over the three-year period, Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund retained the top spot with an annualised SIP return of 19.05%. (This is an AI-generated image)

Large & midcap mutual funds have delivered strong long-term SIP returns over the past decade, with four schemes growing a monthly investment of 10,000 into more than 30 lakh.

The latest rankings show Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund topped the category with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.02%, while Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund, Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund also crossed the 30 lakh mark.

Under the SEBI's mutual fund categorisation norms, large & midcap funds are required to invest at least 35% each in large-cap and mid-cap stocks, giving investors exposure to companies across both segments.

Which large & midcap funds delivered the highest SIP returns?

The large & midcap category has delivered an average annualised return of more than 14% over the past 10 years, outperforming its benchmark, the BSE LargeMidCap Total Return Index, which returned 13.2% during the same period.

Here are the funds with highest 10-year SIP returns.

Fund

10-year SIP return

Value of 10,000 monthly SIP after 10 years

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund19.02% 32.64 lakh
Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund18.11% 31.07 lakh
Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund18.05% 30.96 lakh
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund17.67% 30.31 lakh

Source: Value Research. Returns are for direct plans as of July 14, 2026.

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund topped the list with a 10-year annualised SIP return of 19.02%, taking the value of a 10,000 monthly SIP to 32.64 lakh over a decade. The fund manages assets worth 11,164 crore, has an expense ratio of 0.56%, and carries a 4-star Value Research rating.

Also Read | Aggressive hybrid funds: 5 schemes gave 15%+ SIP returns in 10 years; check here

Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund ranked second with a 10-year SIP return of 18.11%, growing the same investment to 31.07 lakh. The scheme has assets under management (AUM) of 3,450 crore, an expense ratio of 0.61%, and a 2-star Value Research rating.

Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund followed closely with a 10-year SIP return of 18.05%, taking the investment value to 30.96 lakh. It manages 18,783 crore in assets, has the lowest expense ratio among the four at 0.45%, and carries a 5-star Value Research rating.

ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund completed the list with a 10-year SIP return of 17.67%, growing the investment to 30.31 lakh. It is also the largest scheme among the four, with assets under management of 30,971 crore, an expense ratio of 0.67%, and a 5-star Value Research rating.

Which funds are leading over shorter time periods?

Over the three-year period, Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund retained the top spot with an annualised SIP return of 19.05%. It was followed by Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund (16.93%), HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund (14.65%), Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund (12.54%) and Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund (11.93%).

Top large & midcap funds by 3-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

3-year SIP return (%)

1Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund19.05
2Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund16.93
3HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund14.65
4Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund12.54
5Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund11.93

Source: Value Research. Data as of July 14, 2026.

The five-year rankings also feature several familiar names. Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund topped the category with an annualised SIP return of 21.36%, narrowly ahead of Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund at 21.19%.

Top large & midcap funds by 5-year SIP returns

Rank

Fund

5-year SIP return (%)

1Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund21.36
2Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund21.19
3Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund18.13
4HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund17.38
5ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund16.14

Source: Value Research. Data as of July 14, 2026.

Taken together, the three-, five- and 10-year rankings show that long-term outperformance has not been driven by a single scheme. While some funds have consistently featured among the top performers across multiple periods, others have improved their rankings over shorter horizons.

Personal FinanceInvestingMutual Funds
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