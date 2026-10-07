₹10,000 SIP to ₹46 lakh in October 2026: Which mutual fund scheme created the most wealth for investors over 10 years?

For investors who use systematic investment plans (SIPs) to build wealth for long-term goals, the key question is not just how much they invest, but how much that money can grow over time.

A 10-year investment horizon can allow the power of compounding to play a significant role. Based on 10-year SIP returns, the top five active diversified equity funds (excluding sectoral/ thematic funds) and hybrid funds have been identified. No debt schemes feature among the top performers.

So, which are the top five mutual fund schemes that have delivered the highest 10-year SIP returns and created the most wealth for investors? Here’s how much wealth an investor could have created by October 2026 by starting a ₹10,000 monthly SIP 10 years ago.

What are the top five mutual funds by 10-year SIP returns?

Mutual Fund Category 10-year SIP return Amount invested (in lakh) Returns Earned (in lakh) Final value (in lakh) Quant Small Cap Fund Equity 25.39% ₹ 12 ₹ 34.09 ₹ 46.09 Nippon India Small Cap Fund Equity 21.59% ₹ 12 ₹ 25.52 ₹ 37.52 Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund Hybrid 21.48% ₹ 12 ₹ 25.30 ₹ 37.30 Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Equity 20.82% ₹ 12 ₹ 23.99 ₹ 35.99 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Equity 20.61% ₹ 12 ₹ 23.58 ₹ 35.58 *Source: Value Research, Direct plans, XIRR Returns as on 5 October 2026

The biggest wealth creation in the list came from the Quant Small Cap Fund, which delivered a 10-year SIP return of 25.39%.

An investor putting ₹10,000 every month for 10 years would have invested ₹12 lakh, while the final value would have been about ₹46.09 lakh if the investment were redeemed on 5 October 2026. This means the gains would have amounted to roughly ₹34.09 lakh, taking the total value to nearly four times the amount invested.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund ranked second, with a 10-year SIP return of 21.59%. The same ₹12 lakh investment would have grown to about ₹37.52 lakh, generating gains of around ₹25.52 lakh.

Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered a 21.48% SIP return and turned ₹12 lakh into ₹37.30 lakh.

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund delivered a 20.82% SIP return, taking the investment to about ₹36 lakh, while Invesco India Mid Cap Fund delivered a 20.61% return and grew it to ₹35.58 lakh.

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Which categories feature among the top five? The list is dominated by equity-oriented schemes, with two small-cap funds and one mid-cap fund.

It also includes a multi-asset allocation fund, a hybrid category that invests across asset classes such as equity, debt, gold, real estate, and others. The presence of the Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund highlights that wealth creation over a long period is not restricted to pure equity categories.

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund is an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) category, which combines equity exposure with tax-saving eligibility.

However, investors should not select a mutual fund solely because of its 10-year SIP return. Investors should consider their financial goals, investment horizon, and risk appetite before choosing a scheme.