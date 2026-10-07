₹10,000 SIP to ₹46 lakh in October 2026: Which mutual fund scheme created the most wealth for investors over 10 years?

For investors who use systematic investment plans (SIPs) to build wealth for long-term goals, the key question is not just how much they invest, but how much that money can grow over time.
A 10-year investment horizon can allow the power of compounding to play a significant role. Based on 10-year SIP returns, the top five active diversified equity funds (excluding sectoral/ thematic funds) and hybrid funds have been identified. No debt schemes feature among the top performers.
So, which are the top five mutual fund schemes that have delivered the highest 10-year SIP returns and created the most wealth for investors? Here’s how much wealth an investor could have created by October 2026 by starting a ₹10,000 monthly SIP 10 years ago.
|Mutual Fund
|Category
|10-year SIP return
|Amount invested (in lakh)
|Returns Earned (in lakh)
|Final value (in lakh)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|Equity
|25.39%
|₹12
|₹34.09
|₹46.09
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|Equity
|21.59%
|₹12
|₹25.52
|₹37.52
|Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|Hybrid
|21.48%
|₹12
|₹25.30
|₹37.30
|Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|Equity
|20.82%
|₹12
|₹23.99
|₹35.99
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|Equity
|20.61%
|₹12
|₹23.58
|₹35.58
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, XIRR Returns as on 5 October 2026
The biggest wealth creation in the list came from the Quant Small Cap Fund, which delivered a 10-year SIP return of 25.39%.
An investor putting ₹10,000 every month for 10 years would have invested ₹12 lakh, while the final value would have been about ₹46.09 lakh if the investment were redeemed on 5 October 2026. This means the gains would have amounted to roughly ₹34.09 lakh, taking the total value to nearly four times the amount invested.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund ranked second, with a 10-year SIP return of 21.59%. The same ₹12 lakh investment would have grown to about ₹37.52 lakh, generating gains of around ₹25.52 lakh.
Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered a 21.48% SIP return and turned ₹12 lakh into ₹37.30 lakh.
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund delivered a 20.82% SIP return, taking the investment to about ₹36 lakh, while Invesco India Mid Cap Fund delivered a 20.61% return and grew it to ₹35.58 lakh.
The list is dominated by equity-oriented schemes, with two small-cap funds and one mid-cap fund.
It also includes a multi-asset allocation fund, a hybrid category that invests across asset classes such as equity, debt, gold, real estate, and others. The presence of the Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund highlights that wealth creation over a long period is not restricted to pure equity categories.
Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund is an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) category, which combines equity exposure with tax-saving eligibility.
However, investors should not select a mutual fund solely because of its 10-year SIP return. Investors should consider their financial goals, investment horizon, and risk appetite before choosing a scheme.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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