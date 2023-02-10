102 years old private bank hikes FD rates up to 8.50% on a tenor of 300 days

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is a private sector established in 1921 and the 102 years old bank which has a PAN India presence with 509 branches all over India and 12 regional offices has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new rates are effective as of today, February 10, 2023, according to the bank's official website. The bank made this announcement in response to the RBI which raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent on Wednesday. After the modification, the maximum interest rates for fixed deposit customers of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank would be 8% for general customers and 8.50% for senior citizens.

